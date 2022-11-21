Broncos cut Melvin Gordon after fumble issues continue

ENGLEWOOD — Melvin Gordon's time in Denver has come to an end.

The veteran running back was waived by the Broncos Monday, less than 24 hours after Denver's loss to the Raiders 22-16 in overtime. In the game, Gordon had a costly fumble at the end of the first half, which forced the Broncos to kick a field goal that was subsequently blocked.

Fumbling had been an issue throughout Gordon's Broncos career. He fumbled five times this year, losing two of them. Since joining the Broncos in 2020, Gordon has fumbled 12 times. In 41 games played for the Broncos Gordon totaled 2,222 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.