TBI, DCS tell governor: Hiring is easier when we can pay more

When workers are paid more, it’s easier to hire them, and they’re more likely to stay at the job.

That was one of the main lessons that arose from four days of state budget meetings over the past two weeks, at which Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s appointees asked him for funding increases for fiscal year 2024.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children’s Services are among the departments who have trouble hiring and retaining workers — scientists and social workers, specifically — because of low pay.

As a result, it can take nearly a year for the TBI to process rape kits, court cases move slowly, and many children in Tennessee’s foster care system sleep on office floors.

DCS Commissioner Margie Quin presents her department’s budget to Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Submitted)

“It is no secret that DCS has failed to hire and retain staff and, as a result, has seen unusually high caseload averages throughout the state — especially hard-hit staffing areas like Davidson County,” DCS Commissioner Margie Quin told Lee and his budget advisers on Nov. 17.

Quin said the first-year turnover rate among DCS caseworkers, who make up about 70% of the department’s staff, is around 47%, a rate she said was “horrific.”

“Social workers just don’t get paid well,” she said. “It’s just not a degree, a field, that we value in our society.”

TBI Director David Rausch asked for $27.6 million for “salary modernization” as part of a $43.5 million request that included funding for more forensic scientists. He said his investigators, not just the scientists who process sexual assault kits, are paid much less than their counterparts at other law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and in other states.

“Clearly the numbers are not where they should be,” Rausch said. “We’re being cherry-picked pretty heavily. It’s become more and more of a challenge for us.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry echoed that as he asked Lee to boost state troopers’ salaries to a $63,000 minimum.

“We’re losing good applicants to agencies that are paying more than us,” he said.

At the Tennessee Department of Correction, on the other hand, the vacancy rate among prison workers dropped after Lee gave them a big raise last year, from $32,500 to $44,500.

While that vacancy rate is still much higher than leaders want it to be, it dropped significantly — from 47.5% last December to 27% in September — according to TDOC Commissioner Lisa Helton.

“The decrease has occurred since the raise,” Helton said. “They’re feeling a little bit of relief. … It’s not a silver bullet, it’s not one thing, but multiple things that are making a difference.”

State COO Brandon Gibson expressed skepticism that higher pay would solve every problem at every department.

“Do we think it’s only salary?” she asked Quin at the DCS budget meeting. Quin said it’s one of the most important, but not the only one.

A wide range of people say the solution to that department’s problems starts with higher pay for frontline caseworkers. But that won’t necessarily improve the poor training some workers say they received on the job, and it won’t fix TFACTS, the clunky, slow and unwieldy case-tracking system that is central to their work. (Quin asked for funding to replace that system.)

The same is true at TDOC. Despite the relative success hiring corrections officers, TDOC has other big problems, namely its failure to address the findings of a 2020 audit by the state comptroller. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers criticized Helton harshly for that at a hearing in September.

Lee asked versions of the same question at several of the meetings: How do we know this amount of money is going to solve this specific problem? He repeatedly asked for evidence that programs work.

The governor is, of course, conservative, and hesitant to grant big increases, but he also pushed his department heads to ask for what they needed.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

“How did we determine that this would be enough?” Lee asked Quin about one issue. “Do we think this addresses it? And how do we think this addresses it?”

Quin said her department had talked to their private sector partners about a solution.

“That would be a good way to do it,” Lee said.

He asked Rausch similar questions, pushing for proof that if he granted Rausch’s request, the TBI would be able to process rape kits faster. When the Tennessee Higher Education Commission presented its requests, he asked if funding he granted last year caused technical colleges’ waitlists to drop.

These budget hearings, which ended Friday, Nov. 18, represented the beginning of the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget process. Lee will propose a budget to the General Assembly in January, and will sign the final version into law around late April.

The meetings are archived and can be accessed here .