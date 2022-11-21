Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titan order: The best way to tackle the Path of Legends

There are five titan Pokémon for your to take down in Scarlet and Violet, and you’re going to want to take them down as soon as you can. Completing each one gives you new movement options for Koraidon/Miraidon, letting you get to new places and explore the world much more efficiently. However, they’re not the easiest beasts to take down, and if you rush to do all of them straight away you’ll be outmatched almost immediately.

We’ll tell you the order in which you should tackle them for the smoothest difficulty curve. If you’re looking for a balanced experience elsewhere, you can check out our gym order guide for the Victory Road questline.

Klawf, the Stone Cliff Titan - Rock-type

This titan was in all the marketing, so it’s no surprise that this is the first one you should take on. You should still do a gym or two first, but there’s nothing too difficult about this pure Rock-type crab. If you picked Fuecoco you’ll need to go out of your way to pick up a decent Grass or Water-type Pokémon, but otherwise, you shouldn’t have any trouble.

As your first reward, Koraidon/Miraidon will gain a dash ability.

Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan - Flying-type

It’s hard to miss this titan, as it’ll start throwing rocks down a cliff at you as soon as you get close. Still, this is a Flying/Dark-type, so any Electric or Rock-type will take this thing down with no trouble. In fact, the Klawf that spawn nearby the first titan are a great pick for fighting this one.

Your second reward allows Koraidon/Miraidon to travel on water.

Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan - Steel-type

This worm can be a bit of a pain to fight, but it’s got some fairly easy weaknesses. Also, when you first encounter the thing, it will try to burrow underground to avoid you, so best bring your running shoes. Still, any Fire, Fighting, or Ground-type will dispatch Orthworm in quick fashion. Just make sure your Pokémon can tank a couple of hits, as it is rather strong.

Your third reward upgrades Koraidon/Miraidon’s jump to be much higher.

Great Tusk/Iron Treads, the Quaking Earth Titan - Ground-type

This titan changes depending on what version you’re playing, as it’s your first encounter with paradox Pokémon. Those playing Scarlet will face Great Tusk, while Violet players get Iron Treads. Unfortunately, Iron Tread’s Steel/Ground typing means you can’t use the same Pokémon you did against Orthworm unless you picked a Fighting-type. Great Tusk is Ground/Fighting, so a Flying-type is by far your best option.

Your fourth reward gives Koraidon/Miraidon a glide ability.

Tatsugiri and Dodonzo, The False Dragon Titan - Dragon-type

Surprise! You’ve got to fight two titans for this one. When you first land on the island a Dodonzo will pop out of the water and eat a slightly larger Tatsugiri. You’ll have to fight the Dodonzo like any other titan, although you’ll notice that it isn’t a Dragon-type, instead being pure Water. This makes Grass or Electric great for the first phase.

However, once you defeat Dodonzo, you’ll find that the Tatsugiri it ate is still alive, and it’ll be ready to fight. This is a Dragon/Water-type, which means Grass and Electric no longer work. Instead, you’re either going to have to get a Dragon-type of your own or recruit a Fairy.

Your final reward will let Koraidon/Miraidon climb up walls.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.