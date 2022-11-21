Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Midwest Supercross set to take flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supercross is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Midwest Supercross expects to stuff the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend. The event has called Sioux Falls home for five years, but got its start two decades ago in Brookings.
Plainsman
DeVries, Luellman-Clark receive 11AA all-state honors for Huron
HURON — Huron senior lineman Elliot DeVries filled one of the athlete positions on the Class 11AA all-state football team, which was announced Tuesday by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. DeVries filled spots on the line for the Tigers on both sides of the ball. On defense, he...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
KELOLAND TV
The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
KELOLAND TV
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
kynt1450.com
Heikes Farms Selected as South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year
Heikes Family Farms in Vermillion has been selected as the South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year. The Vermillion based farm was one of two finalists for the award, which was selected at the South Dakota Local Food Conference in Sturgis last week. Heidi Heikes with Heikes Farms commented...
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
drgnews.com
Two killed yesterday in accident north of Scotland
Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) night (6:37pm) five miles north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle grass fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Southeastern South Dakota were kept busy with a grass fire Monday night. The Yankton Fire Department says crews were called to help the Crofton Fire Department just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire stretching along three-quarters of a mile...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
