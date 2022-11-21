Read full article on original website
Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $10K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is $10,000 richer, after the winning lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store #27497 located at 701 Route 88 in Point Pleasant. The winning numbers for the...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
phillyvoice.com
Twin brothers charged in Atlantic City drug bust that netted 39,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl
Atlantic City police and other law enforcement partners have charged 16 people after an investigation into a drug distribution ring that was allegedly led by twin brothers, authorities said. Joseph and Justin Suarez, both 37, are accused of operating the drug ring in the area of Florida Avenue, the Ducktown...
downbeach.com
Ventnor Police charge 2 juveniles withy burglarizing vehicles
VENTNOR – Police here arrested two juveniles Monday and charged them with the alleged burglary of vehicles. It was at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 that a resident contacted the police after observing two males pulling on door handles of several parked cars in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The caller provided a brief description of the subjects, which was relayed to patrol units in the area.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ
After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
jerseyshoreonline.com
SUV Overturns In Ocean County Crash, Driver Injured
MANCHESTER – The driver from a volunteer fire department was extricated from an SUV after hitting a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle overturning Tuesday evening, police said. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. in the area of County Route 571 and Richard Road in the Ridgeway Section of...
