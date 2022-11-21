ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Shore News Network

Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor Police charge 2 juveniles withy burglarizing vehicles

VENTNOR – Police here arrested two juveniles Monday and charged them with the alleged burglary of vehicles. It was at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 that a resident contacted the police after observing two males pulling on door handles of several parked cars in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The caller provided a brief description of the subjects, which was relayed to patrol units in the area.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ

After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
MARGATE, FL
NJ.com

Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say

A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

SUV Overturns In Ocean County Crash, Driver Injured

MANCHESTER – The driver from a volunteer fire department was extricated from an SUV after hitting a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle overturning Tuesday evening, police said. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. in the area of County Route 571 and Richard Road in the Ridgeway Section of...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

