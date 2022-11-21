Read full article on original website
Related
Kenny Chesney Just Received a Stack of Platinum and Gold Certifications
Christmas appears to have come early for country music sensation Kenny Chesney as he’s received a stack of platinum and gold certifications. With this collection of new honors, he’s now picked up 43 million RIAA certifications throughout his career. Let’s go down the rabbit hole by starting with his 2004 CMA Album of the Year titled When The Sun Goes Down. It has been certified five times Platinum and American Kids bypassing four-times Platinum. So, Chesney has gained 28 certifications for his catalogs. Now that The Big Revival is at Platinum status, both Hemingway’s Whiskey and Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates are also two times Platinum as well.
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Jeff Cook, guitarist and co-founder of acclaimed country band Alabama, dies
As the leader of Alabama, Jeff Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts before being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
CMT
Toby Keith Performs For The First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis
After a short hiatus due to his cancer diagnosis, Toby Keith has returned to the stage. The country icon made an appearance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, over the weekend (Nov. 4) to perform an impromptu set. The “Beer For My Horses” singer was visiting the southern town for the 2022 Breeder’s World Cup Championship event at Keeneland Race Course.
Chapel Hart Members Mourning Devastating Family Loss
Since they wowed America’s Got Talent with their Golden Buzzer-worthy original song “You Can Have Him Jolene,” Chapel Hart’s star has been rising. The trio – made up of sisters Devynn and Danica Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle – started their journey with a family bond and a love for music. Now, they’re counting on that family bond to carry them through one of the hardest seasons of their lives.
Garth Brooks Year-Long Las Vegas Residency Sold Out in One Day
Garth Brooks fans who waited to get tickets to his upcoming Las Vegas residency might now be kicking themselves. Last week,... The post Garth Brooks Year-Long Las Vegas Residency Sold Out in One Day appeared first on Outsider.
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan's Memorial Held in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Leslie Jordan has been laid to rest. Nearly a month after the celebrated comic actor died, his friends and family held a memorial service in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. A tribute was shared to Jordan's Instagram on Tuesday, which featured two photos side-by-side -- one of Jordan as a...
Lainey Wilson Teases Luke Combs Duet: ‘Planning on Writing More Together’
Lainey Wilson’s calendar has been packed this year. Recently, she made her acting debut on Yellowstone. Wilson is also the newest brand ambassador for Tractor Supply Co. The Louisiana native has also been busy releasing and promoting her latest album Bell Bottom Country and preparing to go on her first headlining tour. Wilson has also been on the road with Luke Combs on his Middle of Somewhere Tour and is gearing up to travel with him on his 2023 world tour.
Outsider.com
588K+
Followers
67K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1