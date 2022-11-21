The Missouri Tigers will try to become bowl-eligible when they close out the regular season against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2022 Battle Line Rivalry on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 in SEC) have earned bowl bids the last two seasons. The last time the program went to three straight bowl games came when they went to seven straight postseason games between 2006-11. Meanwhile the Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4) already have earned their third straight bowl bid. They are coming off a 42-27 victory over Ole Miss that ended a two-game skid.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO