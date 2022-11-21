ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily News Journal

VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Nov. 14-19?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHAWJ_0jIqpZVI00

Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for Nov. 14-19?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Oakland's Eric Taylor and Jevon Ballard, Blackman's Ben Marshall, Smyrna's Brandon Sanders, Eagleville's Camden Cole, Riverdale's Malachi Gilliam, Central Magnet's Mason Brown, PCA's Preston Wade, MTCS' Devin Hill and La Vergne's Brennon Hagewood.

The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

2K+
Followers
927
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy