Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
Angela Merkel says she was powerless to stop Putin invading Ukraine because he knew she was about to leave office
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that in her last visit to Moscow it was "very clear" that she had no more sway with Putin.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Voice of America
More Than 15,000 People Missing in War in Ukraine, Official Says
KYIV, ukraine — More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said Thursday. The Hague-based organization, created in the wake of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, opened an office in Kyiv in July to help Ukraine document and track down missing people.
Voice of America
War on Ukraine Causes Family Business to Retool, Innovate and Help
Russia’s war in Ukraine has shattered the lives and homes of millions of people, while also forcing many to adapt and innovate to cope with the endless devastation of constant attacks. For VOA, reporter Anna Chernikova in Kyiv has the story of one family business that is not only surviving but thriving while turning tragedy into hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
Voice of America
Ukraine Workers 'Doing Their Best' on Country's Power Grid
Ukraine worked throughout Thursday to try to restore power and water services to millions of its residents, with Russia's attacks on the country's infrastructure taking a toll. A barrage of missiles struck major cities, including Kyiv and Lviv, on Wednesday; authorities said one of the airstrikes in Kyiv killed at...
Voice of America
Ukraine Works to Restore Power, Water to Cities After Russian Attacks
Ukrainian authorities are working to restore electricity and water to key cities, including Kyiv, a day after Russia launched more airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 70 percent of the Ukrainian capital remained without power early Thursday. "Energy engineers and specialists worked all night" to restore...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Hit Maternity Ward
Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that overnight airstrikes by Russian forces hit a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby and wounding its mother. Authorities said the missile destroyed the two-story building in the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The state emergency service said the baby's...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 5:30 a.m.: Britain is to send helicopters to Ukraine for the first time since Russia's invasion, the defense ministry in London said on Wednesday, the Agence France-Presse reported.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian strikes continue but poorly equipped troops facing heavy casualties, UK says
UK Ministry of Defence says poorly trained and equipped reservists struggling on the ground in Ukraine
Voice of America
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes
Russia launched new airstrikes Wednesday against Ukraine’s already-battered power grid, with Moscow’s forces apparently intent on inflicting anguish on Ukrainians at the onset of winter. Authorities in the capital, Kyiv, said three people were killed in a strike that hit a two-story building. Ukrainian officials reported power outages...
Voice of America
At 9-Month Mark of Invasion, Zelenskyy Says Russia Won't 'Break Us'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in his nightly address, nine months to the day into Russia's full-scale invasion, that the enemy had failed to find a way to "break us, and will not find one," adding the Ukrainian military was holding "key lines" in all directions. He said that...
Voice of America
US Accuses Russia of 'Systemic' War Crimes
A senior U.S. diplomat this week accused the Russian forces invading Ukraine of "systemic" war crimes, saying that abuses are taking place at a scale that suggests leaders in the highest levels of the Kremlin know about and support them. Russia claimed the allegation was not supported with evidence and...
Meta Added to Russian Register of Extremist Organizations
The Russian justice ministry added Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organizations on Friday, according to state media. The blacklisting comes after a Russian court in March used extremism laws to ban access to the Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram. Whatsapp, which is also owned by Meta, was unaffected by the prohibition because the Moscow court ruled it “was means of communication, not a source of information.” The court action in spring was launched in response to Meta relaxing its rules on hate speech for users in Ukraine discussing Russian soldiers. Russian prosecutors argued that the social media sites were being used to host plans for violence targeting Russian citizens. Read it at Reuters
Voice of America
Civilians in Northeast Syria Worry About Turkish Invasion
As Turkey has stepped up its strikes against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, civilians in the region are worried about a possible large-scale land operation. VOA’s Zana Omer has more in this story, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
Voice of America
Turkey Pledges Syria Land Offensive to Fight Kurdish Militants
London — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday the military will begin a land operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria “at the most convenient time.”. Cheered by party lawmakers as he arrived at parliament, Erdogan reiterated pledges made earlier this week to escalate operations against Kurdish...
Comments / 0