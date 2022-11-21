ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Decider.com

Joy Behar Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on Virginia Mass Shooting By Crunching on a TicTac on ‘The View’

Joy Behar accidentally interrupted a somber topic during today’s episode of The View. The uncomfortable moment came as Behar audibly crunched down on a Tic Tac in the middle of Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the developing mass shooting in Virginia, in which a gunman killed at least six people at a Walmart. Goldberg introduced today’s episode with the terrible news about the shooting, which took place Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Chesapeake, Virginia. As she began the Thanksgiving-themed episode, Goldberg reminded the audience and her co-hosts that the tragedy happened just “as the country prepares to come together with loved ones”...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

