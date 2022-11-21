Read full article on original website
Ridiculous Prices in Minnesota for Popular Concert in 2023! Yes or NO?
Lets play a game of 'I Never'. I'll start: Never have I ever price gouged concert tickets to make money. If you know the game you know if you took a sip of your beverage right now, you actually HAVE done it and I am happy to say there was no sipping done by me.
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Minnesota Vikings Legend Helps ‘Welcome’ The NFL To Minnesota For Thanksgiving
Thursday night will feature the Minnesota Vikings hosting for the first time ever a Thanksgiving night game when the New England Patriots come to Minnesota. Vikings Ring of Honor member and 2010 NFL Hall of Fame inductee John Randle worked with NBC recently on a promo welcoming the Patriots and the NFL to Minnesota for this special game, and it's awesome.
2 Best Times to Hit Minnesota Roads for Thanksgiving. Got AAA Predictions!
Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,. 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,
MN Man’s Classic Car Could Bring Over A $1,000,000 At Auction
This seems like the perfect hobby. That is if you have a lot of free time, a lot of money and are mechanically inclined. Well, Tom Maruska, of Duluth, seems to have all three of those things going for him and it could pay off big time for him when he decides to take his masterpiece to auction.
Stay In a Dome in a Northern Minnesota AirBnB & View the Stars
If you would like to get some actual peace and quiet and also get some awesome star gazing in, this is the AirBnB that you will want to rent. It's called Klarhet's Laguz Dome. Laguz is Old Norse for "Water, Sea and the deeper consciousness". In other words, it's a time to sit out, gaze up at the stars and maybe take some time to reflect. This is really the best time of year for that. And these domes make it so easy to check out the stars without all of the city lights inhibiting that activity. You can get a clear view of the sky as long as it's not cloudy They call it "Dark Sky Viewing".
“Tangled Up In Blue” This Minnesota Mansion Has 1.5 Miles Of Shoreline
With the listing of this Minnesota mansion starting off with the line, Welcome to the land of Bob Dylan, you begin to wonder if there is more to this Bovey home than what meets the eye. Nestled on nearly 65 acres of virgin forest, this 2016 build has large windows that make it feel like you are living amongst the trees.
Will Businesses Near Schools Be Able To Sell CDB Products in St. Cloud?
Tonight, we may have an answer to the question; How far away from schools, parks, houses of worship, or similar businesses will sellers of CBD products and THC products have to be in order to do business?. PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT. There will be a public hearing during tonight's St. Cloud...
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
Look, 40+ Great Places to Shop Locally in Central Minnesota on Small Business Saturday!
It's Thanksgiving week!! Who is ready to get stuffed with food Thursday, then get to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Black Friday shopping has been around for many years, as a matter of fact it wasn't originally named that because of the shopping craze. According to 'The History Channel';
See The Great Photos From This Years ‘Made In MN’ Expo 2022
The 8th Annual 'Made In Minnesota' Expo 2022 was jam-packed with well over 100 vendors and an incredible variety of amazing Minnesota-made goods and awesome services. People shopped, sampled, and enjoyed the sites and sounds of this year's exciting event. Enjoy the photos. 10 Minnesota Photos That You Can Smell...
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday. The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th. You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.
European Christmas Market Starts this Weekend in St. Paul
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The European Christmas Market at St. Paul's Union Depot starts this weekend. The event runs four weekends through December 18th. The hours are Fridays from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!
Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
MN Exporters Set Record
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
