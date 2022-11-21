ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Vikings Legend Helps ‘Welcome’ The NFL To Minnesota For Thanksgiving

Thursday night will feature the Minnesota Vikings hosting for the first time ever a Thanksgiving night game when the New England Patriots come to Minnesota. Vikings Ring of Honor member and 2010 NFL Hall of Fame inductee John Randle worked with NBC recently on a promo welcoming the Patriots and the NFL to Minnesota for this special game, and it's awesome.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

2 Best Times to Hit Minnesota Roads for Thanksgiving. Got AAA Predictions!

Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,. 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Stay In a Dome in a Northern Minnesota AirBnB & View the Stars

If you would like to get some actual peace and quiet and also get some awesome star gazing in, this is the AirBnB that you will want to rent. It's called Klarhet's Laguz Dome. Laguz is Old Norse for "Water, Sea and the deeper consciousness". In other words, it's a time to sit out, gaze up at the stars and maybe take some time to reflect. This is really the best time of year for that. And these domes make it so easy to check out the stars without all of the city lights inhibiting that activity. You can get a clear view of the sky as long as it's not cloudy They call it "Dark Sky Viewing".
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday. The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th. You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!

Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
DES MOINES, IA
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Exporters Set Record

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
ARIZONA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy