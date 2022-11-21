Read full article on original website
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
CNET
Get Peacock Premium for $12 for a Year in This Black Friday Sale (Save $48)
NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a Black Friday deal of 12 months of its premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.
Amazon Teases Black Friday Deals Ahead Of 48-Hour Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Amazon Black Friday 2022 countdown still has a week and a half to go, but the retail giant has given a glimpse of what best Amazon Black Friday deals await us in a Nov. 14 Amazon report. The 48-hour shipping blitz includes unmissable sales in tech, fitness, and beauty — just to name a few.
ZDNet
Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want...
HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions
Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.
31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon
If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
New York Post
lululemon Black Friday sale 2022: Leggings, pants, more deals
We are too, which is why our carts are now full of leggings, sweatshirts and more from the lululemon Black Friday event. We all know and love the “We Made Too Much” section, but this week the whole site is spilling over with special offers you need to see to believe.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Bustle
Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot
There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
These JBL Bluetooth speakers work in the snow and are on sale for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Parties are incomplete without some lively music. But thanks to Black Friday, you don't need to spend too much on a room-filling speaker. JBL makes some of the best wireless speakers out there, and two of our favorite portable speakers from the company are available for their best prices ever. The JBL Flip 6 could be yours right now for just $90. And going for JBL's Charge 5 with a marathon battery will cost you $120, a $60 discount over its regular price.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today
As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount. But what's certainly a...
Costco Black Friday Appliance Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Costco is one of the many retailers offering heavily discounted items for Black Friday. The wholesale retailer has two sales -- one before Black Friday and one during the big weekend. Its Early Black...
TechRadar
Sony AU is throwing in a free PS5 with select OLED TVs for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation, you might now have your greatest chance! In this hot Black Friday deal, you can grab a PS5 bundle paired with one of Sony’s top TVs at a discount. The Sony A80K OLED TV in its 55- and 65-inch screen sizes comes with a PS5 that's paired with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, at a price that includes the PS5 bundle at a hefty discount – or totally free!
Apartment Therapy
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Epic Black Friday Sale Includes Up to 25% Off Sitewide — Shop Dyson, KitchenAid, Cuisinart and More Top Brands
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. At this point, the name “Black Friday” seems a bit inaccurate, as this entire week is about to be rife with the best deals you’ve ever seen on everything from fashion to furniture. One of the tough parts of this shopping season is determining whether a discount is really worth the purchase. Some places like to be skimpy, offering the most minimal markdowns and making you regret your decision later. But one place you can always go for cart-worthy deals is Bed Bath & Beyond. You might think of them as the place where you can test comfy beds in-store and find lots of As-Seen-On-TV gadgets, but Bed Bath & Beyond also has a huge selection of kitchenware and floor cleaners on sale for Black Friday. Even if you end up buying something not included in the promotion, you can still get 25 percent off your entire purchase through Nov. 27 when you subscribe to emails. And between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, the retailer is offering $100 off your purchase when you spend $300. Keep reading to see our top Black Friday picks.
TechRadar
Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday
The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday
Buy one in 20 colors for just $43.
Prevention
Amazon’s Bestselling High-Waisted Leggings Are on Sale on Amazon for 40% off This Black Friday
Nobody loves leggings like your beloved Women's Health editors. They've been there for us through workouts, brunch dates, movie marathons, countless WFH calls, and even girls nights out. If you're anything like us, chances are that you can never have too many. And, nothing hits home like a solid pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets. Those two features are practically essentials. Take it from us that nobody does it as well as Amazon's bestselling leggings that have garnered over 30,000 positive reviews.
ETOnline.com
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
