247Sports

How to watch No. 6 USC vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

USC football accomplished a big step for one of its season goals last weekend: make the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, the Trojans have a chance to continues its chances for a potential College Football Playoff berth with another huge game this Saturday against rival Notre Dame. This matchup was...
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman said on SportsCenter before Notre Dame vs. USC

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke on SportsCenter this week ahead of Saturday’s matchup with USC. Here is everything he had to say. “You learn a lot about yourself after some of the failures. We as a program and me as myself have probably done more growth during the tough times and the difficult times than you do after a win. It’s never as smooth as you see it on the front end and that’s what I’m learning. We all have this vision and we all have this thought of what the journey will be like before you start the season or when you are named head coach, and it’s never that easy. The ability to really just continue to adapt, enhance and improve every day is what gets you through this journey.”
247Sports

Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams

Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
247Sports

10 Keys to a Notre Dame Victory Over USC

How do the Irish pull off the upset? Despite the Trojans’ overwhelming offense, there are chinks in the armor. The Trojans are allowing 4.57 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 102nd nationally. Opponents have gashed the middle of USC’s defensive front at times. They’ve also broken contain on the edge. UCLA had 204 yards on the ground and 5.5 yards per attempt. Arizona averaged 6.3 yards per its 26 carries. Washington State averaged five yards per its 29 totes. Oregon State averaged 4.9, Fresno State 5.1, and Stanford 4.9 (with 221 yards). The 21 rushing touchdowns allowed by the Trojans ranks 102nd.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
247Sports

Michigan State makes strong impression on '24 QB Darius Curry following weekend visit

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) junior quarterback Darius Curry took an unofficial visit to Michigan State over the weekend and the Spartans made a strong impression. Curry established himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the ’24 class this season. He made an incredible recovery from a torn ACL from his sophomore season and showed the kind of skill set that should put him on the board for just about every college in the country.
247Sports

No. 22 Tennessee beats USC in overtime

No. 22 Tennessee beat USC 73-66 in overtime of its second game at the Battle 4 Atlantis early Thanksgiving afternoon down in the Bahamas. Santiago Vescovi hit a three late in overtime that proved to be the difference, redeeming himself after he missed a three with four seconds remaining in regulation that sent the game to overtime.
247Sports

UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge

UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
247Sports

The Caleb Conundrum

Chip Kelly has been around the block and back again, first as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, then as the Ducks’ head coach for four seasons, another four in the NFL and now back in the Pac-12 at UCLA for the past five years. In Kelly’s mind, USC quarterback...
247Sports

No Turkeys served on Thanksgiving for these Hoop Dawgs as they win the Paycom Wooden Legacy Championship

It may have been Thanksgiving, but the Washington Huskies were intent on not delivering a turkey. Despite 23 turnovers, the Huskies feasted on some tough zone defense, as well as big plays on offense by Keion Brooks and Braxton Meah on defense down the stretch as they were able to outlast the Saint Mary's Gaels 68-64 in overtime to win the Paycom Wooden Legacy Championship in Anaheim.
247Sports

Ducks lose control late, can't fend off No. 8 UNC in PKI opener

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Ducks led for the high majority of Thursday's game with No. 8 North Carolina. However, the final quarter was all Tar Heels. Oregon's lead reached double-figures in the second and third quarter, and got up to seven in the fourth before UNC used an 11-1 run in less than two minutes of game-time to flip the script and take control late. The Duck rally fell short, as they fell 85-79 in their debut at the PK Invitational before a small crowd at the Chiles Center.
247Sports

UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Fourteen

***Game of the Week:*** Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports West. Mater Dei, which features 2023 linebacker target Leviticus Su'a and five 2024 prospects with UCLA offers- quarterback Elijah Brown, offensive lineman Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter and cornerback Zabien Brown as well as defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins continue their state title defense in a rematch with St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl. Bosco has UCLA linebacker commit Ty Lee and UCLA safety commit R.J. Jones, 2024 UCLA offerees defensive backs Marcelles Williams and Peyton Woodyard and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa plus quarterback offeree Pierce Clarkson.
247Sports

247Sports

