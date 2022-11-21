Read full article on original website
A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments
Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Ralphie and the gang, now adults, are back for more fun in 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Dust off your Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, haul out any “major awards” you might have in storage and be sure to dress in something that doesn’t resemble “a deranged Easter bunny.” Thirty-nine years after the movie “A Christmas Story” first won the hearts of holiday movie fans, Warner Bros....
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
A weirdly disturbing body horror calamity slims down to squeeze onto the streaming charts
Even though he deservedly reigns as one of the most iconic voices in the history horror, success isn’t guaranteed every time Stephen King puts pen to paper, or when his work inevitably gets adapted for live-action. One major case in point in 1996’s Thinner, which is hellaciously strange, but not very good.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
'Bones and All' serves up a strange stew with its fine young cannibals love story
"Bones and All" mashes up a lot of genres, coupled with the promise of a "Call Me By Your Name" mini-reunion of director Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, until now the star less likely to appear in a story with the word "cannibal" in it.
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction
Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
Horror fans are hoping a recent recurring trend doesn’t become a full-blown subgenre
There’s a worry new trend emerging out of modern horror, something so perverted you’ll be wondering what has happened behind the scenes. We are of course talking about naked old people as villains. The trend is hard to fully understand the origin of, with it seen as early...
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
‘It was exciting to create these beastly, huge, grotesque women’: the authors gender-swapping the Greek myths
“She is coming!” cried Thesea, and she ran forward to meet the beast. The seven bachelors shrieked, but tried to stand up bravely and face their fate; and the six young women stood together with firm-set teeth and clenched fists, ready to fight to the last. You might recognise...
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
The Menu review: an unpredictable and viciously funny thriller
The Menu is a charbroiled, scathing piece of genre filmmaking. Its script, which was penned by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, takes so many shots at so many targets that the film ends up having the same texture and bite as a marinated bird that’s still got pieces of buckshot in it. If that makes it sound like The Menu is a scattered blast of satire, that’s because it is, and not all of the shots that the film takes prove to be as accurate as others. It is, nonetheless, one of the more enjoyable and engaging social thrillers that have come out of Hollywood’s ongoing post-Get Out era.
Netflix’s 1899 is mysteries all the way down
We’re living in a good time for fans of puzzle box TV shows. Between the Yellowjackets plane crash, Severance’s creepy-ass office, and the big hole in Outer Range, there’s lots to occupy your fan theory group chats. Joining that ever-growing list is 1899 on Netflix — and it’s a doozy. The eight-episode-long series packs a frankly astonishing number of mysteries and twists into its runtime, making it an ideal binge. I’m still not entirely sure what, if anything, it all means, but I had a blast trying to fit the pieces together.
Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals first look at Christopher Robin
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has revealed its first look at Christopher Robin. The slasher horror movie is based on AA Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh book, but follows a much darker and disturbing path as Pooh and Piglet go on a murderous rampage after Christopher abandons them.
Watching Casablanca on its 80th anniversary, we remain in awe of its simplicity – and profound depth
In November 1942, a romantic drama directed by a Hungarian immigrant and starring an ex-naval officer and an obscure Swedish actress was released. The film began shooting without a finished script. Many at Warner Brothers Studios thought the film would quickly disappear into obscurity. It would end up winning three Academy Awards (for best picture, director Michael Curtiz, and screenplay), starred the iconic pair Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman alongside a host of recognisable supporting players, featured a lush score and evocative set design, and contained endlessly quotable lines. Its reputation grows and grows. Casablanca has become one of Hollywood’s most...
15 Easter Eggs And Tidbits About "Enchanted" That Come Straight From The Movie's Director
The movie truly is a giant love letter to classic Disney films.
