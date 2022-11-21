ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments

Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
wegotthiscovered.com

A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection

We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
bookpage.com

Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Collider

Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers

When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
Kirkus Reviews

Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction

Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
wegotthiscovered.com

A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics

A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Collider

'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster

There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
Digital Trends

The Menu review: an unpredictable and viciously funny thriller

The Menu is a charbroiled, scathing piece of genre filmmaking. Its script, which was penned by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, takes so many shots at so many targets that the film ends up having the same texture and bite as a marinated bird that’s still got pieces of buckshot in it. If that makes it sound like The Menu is a scattered blast of satire, that’s because it is, and not all of the shots that the film takes prove to be as accurate as others. It is, nonetheless, one of the more enjoyable and engaging social thrillers that have come out of Hollywood’s ongoing post-Get Out era.
The Verge

Netflix’s 1899 is mysteries all the way down

We’re living in a good time for fans of puzzle box TV shows. Between the Yellowjackets plane crash, Severance’s creepy-ass office, and the big hole in Outer Range, there’s lots to occupy your fan theory group chats. Joining that ever-growing list is 1899 on Netflix — and it’s a doozy. The eight-episode-long series packs a frankly astonishing number of mysteries and twists into its runtime, making it an ideal binge. I’m still not entirely sure what, if anything, it all means, but I had a blast trying to fit the pieces together.
digitalspy.com

Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals first look at Christopher Robin

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has revealed its first look at Christopher Robin. The slasher horror movie is based on AA Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh book, but follows a much darker and disturbing path as Pooh and Piglet go on a murderous rampage after Christopher abandons them.
TheConversationAU

Watching Casablanca on its 80th anniversary, we remain in awe of its simplicity – and profound depth

In November 1942, a romantic drama directed by a Hungarian immigrant and starring an ex-naval officer and an obscure Swedish actress was released. The film began shooting without a finished script. Many at Warner Brothers Studios thought the film would quickly disappear into obscurity. It would end up winning three Academy Awards (for best picture, director Michael Curtiz, and screenplay), starred the iconic pair Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman alongside a host of recognisable supporting players, featured a lush score and evocative set design, and contained endlessly quotable lines. Its reputation grows and grows. Casablanca has become one of Hollywood’s most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy