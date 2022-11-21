Read full article on original website
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday
After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
This Mercer County Bar Is A Fifa World Cup Hot Spot
It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
Need Plans For “Blackout Wednesday”? Here’s Where To Go In Mercer County
It’s officially Thanksgiving week, which means the biggest party night of the year is just a few days away. Blackout Wednesday, Drinksgiving, Thanksgiving Eve, or whatever you call the national holiday, is officially THE biggest bar night of the year in America. It surpasses New Year's Eve and St....
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true
I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market. A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it. But there’s one woman who has...
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
Hey NJ! Grown-Up “Pocket” Pigs Are Running Wild in Delaware. Let’s Not Follow This Trend
Have you ever seen those videos on social media of people with 'pocket' sized pot belly pigs? It gives a very "Charlotte's Web" vibe, and yes... these tiny, baby pigs that fit in the palm of your hand are SO oinkin' cute. And it can be tempted to buy one for a Christmas present.
Festive Holiday Drive-In Movies at Charlann Farms in Yardley, PA
This holiday season you can see your favorite Christmas movies in a unique drive-in experience. Mid Atlantic Event Group is bringing its Holiday Drive In Movie Spectacular to Bucks County for 2022. You won't want to miss it. It's going to be at Charlann Farms on Stony Hill Road in...
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
This Festive New Jersey County is Ready to Celebrate Christmas Early
As the temperatures dip, and the lights go up in the neighborhood, families are ready to celebrate the holidays. The sounds of the season are officially on the air in Ocean County. On Friday, November 18, 2022, 92.7 WOBM, known for playing Ocean County’s Best Variety, made the switch today...
Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ
Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?. What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?
