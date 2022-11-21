ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday

After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
This Mercer County Bar Is A Fifa World Cup Hot Spot

It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes

A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
NEWARK, NJ
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
BRICK, NJ
Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ

Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?. What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
