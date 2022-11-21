The Bijou Star Files: AMA Cancelled Chris Brown MJ Tribute!?

Source: Canva / Canva

CHRIS BROWN AMAS CANCELED MY MJ TRIBUTE …Not Even Sure Why Either!!!

Chris Brown says he was supposed to put on a big tribute to Michael Jackson during the AMAs this weekend — but claims honchos pulled the plug last minute out of nowhere.

KYRIE IRVING REJOINS NETS Eligible To Play Sunday

Kyrie Irving, suspended since November 3rd, has rejoined his Nets teammates and is expected to play Sunday night … nearly a month after posting a link to a controversial movie.

Kyrie Irving Makes A $65,000 Donation To The Family Of Shanquella Robinson’s GoFundMe

Kyrie Irving donates $65,000 to the family of Shanquella Robinson’s GoFundMe page.

IDAHO MURDERS 911 CALL CAME FROM CELL PHONE OF SURVIVING ROOMMATE

Turns out the 911 call that reported the slaughter of 4 University of Idaho students came from the cell phone of one of the surviving roommates … but police aren’t saying who called.

ANOTHER LGBTQ HATE CRIME 5 DEAD, 18 INJURED IN GAY NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE …POLICE ID SUSPECT

The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the suspect as 22-year-old male Anderson Lee Aldrich.

KIM JONG-UN INTRODUCES HIS DAUGHTER TO THE WORLD …During Ballistic Missile Test

Kim Jong Un has been shaking up the world with his terrifying antics, and he used one of those occasions to introduce the world to his adolescent daughter.

DONALD TRUMP HE’S BAAAAACK… On Twitter, That Is

Donald Trump is no longer persona non grata on the bird app … all thanks to Elon Musk, who just made the decision to bring him back into the fold.

FLAVOR FLAV CAN NOW FLY FREE WITH SOUTHWEST …I’m Getting A Lot Of Love!!!

Flavor Flav‘s beef with Spirit Airlines is making him a hot commodity with a rival carrier — Southwest Airlines has entered the chat and it comes bearing valuable gifts.

TREY SONGZ DENIES BEATING WOMAN IN NYC …POLICE REPORT FILED

Trey Songz is on the police’s radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month — a claim he’s calling BS on …

TARANTINO ON HARVEY WEINSTEIN I SHOULDA CONFRONTED HIM …Didn’t Know the Extent Of It

Quentin Tarantino says he wishes he would’ve confronted his longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein — especially in the wake of the criminal allegations that have surfaced.

CBS NEWS SUSPENDS TWEETS COMPANY-WIDE …Amid Twitter Uncertainty

CBS has started what could be a devastating ripple effect on Twitter … hitting the pause button, indefinitely, on posting new tweets amid uncertainty under Elon Musk‘s stewardship.

RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE OUT-OF-CONTROL TRUCK KILLS DANCER Stopped by Bystanders

Multiple reports now confirm the girl who was hit by the runaway truck has died.

TYSON FOODS CFO BODYCAM VID SHOWS GOLDILOCKS ARREST… Cops Huff And Puff And Then Cuff

Cops have released bodycam vid of the most entertaining arrest in months … when an heir to the Tyson Foods fortune got so wasted he pulled a Goldilocks that got him busted.

Congratulations! Jhené Aiko Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Big Sean

Congratulations are in order for soothing r&b soul singer Jhené Aiko and her famous boyfriend Big Sean. They welcomed their first baby earlier this month and have finally shared the good news.

How Many Showers? B. Simone Sparked A Hygiene Debate And Twitter Is Split Down The Middle

B. Simone recently got candid about her showering routine, which includes touching water every two to three days. And her openness sparked a Twitter debate that’s getting folks dragged for showering too often or not often enough!

Cheesecake Factory Employee Claims DaBaby Gave Away Concert Tickets To Employees In Nashville, Says Many Of Her Co-Workers Declined To Attend (Exclusive Details)

The conversation around DaBaby and his concerts continue to be discussed online after the rapper reportedly gave out free concert tickets at Marathon Music Works to employees at the Cheesecake Factory in Nashville.

Blueface’s Attempted Murder Case Allegedly Stemmed From Victim Cracking Bad Joke At Strip Club

Blueface‘s attempted murder charge reportedly stemmed from a bad joke, prompting a strip club fight that ended in the rapper opening fire on a pick-up truck.

RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Sparks Debate Over Uber Expectations

Never the stranger to speaking her mind, Candiace Dillard Bassett of The Real Housewives of Potomac took to Twitter to express an issue that she had during a recent ride to the airport.

CHER, ALEXANDER EDWARDS We’re Not Putting On A Show …WE’RE DATING!!!

Cher and Alexander Edwards had people’s jaws on the floor after being spotted gettin’ cozy together over the last few weeks … and we’re told this isn’t for show — it’s the real deal.

DJ KHALED OFFERING PIMPED-OUT CRIB ON AIRBNB Walk A Day In My Shoes!!!

DJ Khaled is giving two lucky fans a chance to walk in his shoes — literally. He’s offering a decked-out Airbnb stay that comes with a version of his own sneaker closet!!!

Abandoning Your Cart Could Save You A Few Dollars This Holiday Season

With the holiday shopping season looming and inflation rising, tips on saving a few dollars are always welcome. Read More

Mary J. Blige Set To Release A Children’s Book Dedicated To Inspiring Kids To Follow Their Dreams

Mary J. Blige announces she is releasing a children’s book next year.

Snoop Dogg Launches A Pet Accessories Line That Features Pajamas, Hoodies, And Harnesses Called “Snoop Doggie Dogs”

Snoop “Always Keep A Bag” Dogg is back at it again!

Kanye West’s Contract With Stem Player Company That Released His ‘Donda 2’ Terminates It’s Relationship With The Artist

Kanye West gets dropped by Stem Player company that released his Donda 2 album.

TSA Releases List Of Approved Thanksgiving Foods That Can Be Carried Through Checkpoints And Items That Need To Be Checked

As we all prepare to wow our friends and family with our cooking skills, TSA wants travelers flying to be well informed on what food items need to be checked and what can be put in a carry-on. Read More

