ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Florence man wanted on multiple warrants arrested after standoff

FLORENCE, Ore. — A man wanted on warrants out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to come out of the apartment he was in, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years

EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Pfeiffer's refocus after journey through Oregon winemaking

EUGENE, Ore. — Robin Pfeiffer planted a seed. "Pfeiffer grapes were the first grapes at King Estate," Pfeiffer Winery co-owner Danuta Pfeiffer says. A relationship that would lead to a business transaction 30 years later. "It’s 30 years of friendship along with 30 years of business, so it was...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless

EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson

EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary

EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy