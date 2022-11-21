EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Giving to families in need is always helpful. For the community of Eagle Point, their goal is to help as many families as possible this Thanksgiving. “Being a part of Eagle Point you're kind of looking out for the little guy. I think that’s the advantage of being from a small town is you learn to care for your own so I think anywhere in life that’s an important value to have,” said Evan Setzer, Senior.

