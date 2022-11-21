ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, OR

KTVL

Firefighters extinguish Ashland house fire

ASHLAND, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 5 responded to a fully-involved house fire in Ashland Tuesday evening. With assistance from Ashland Fire and Rescue as well as Medford Fire Department, officials were able to knock the fire down and protect nearby buildings. The home's occupants were out of...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job

MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on SE Portola Drive. According to police, Seth Fox, 22 of Cave Junction, was in the area, demanding the return of a recently sold vehicle. When officers arrived on...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

How to protect your home from house fires this winter

Southern Oregon — As the weather continues to change it is important to go through your winter household checks, to ensure that if you run your heater, furnace, or fireplace you won't risk starting a fire. The best way to do that is to contact an HVAC company to...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
KTVL

Ashland opens emergency warming shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced it will be opening an emergency weather shelter Monday, Nov. 28. The shelter will be open for the nights of Nov. 28 through the morning of Dec. 1. The shelter is located at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way, Ashland. Doors will...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Community Toy Drive 2022 kicks off

The annual Community Toy Drive has officially begun. From now until Dec. 15, you can donate a toy to a child in need. To donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any drop-off location. Drop-off locations are:. The Grange Co-Op: locations across Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties. Black Rock Coffee:...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall

Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam

The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
610KONA

Winter-Stay Overnight Will Wow You at Peacock Perch in Oregon

If you're looking for a unique winter getaway for a few nights, I found one for you. This place is called "Peacock Perch" at Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort. It's located about 12 miles outside of Cave Junction, Oregon, in a community called Takilma. The treehouse is 18 feet off...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Eagle Point High School donates turkey baskets to families in need

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Giving to families in need is always helpful. For the community of Eagle Point, their goal is to help as many families as possible this Thanksgiving. “Being a part of Eagle Point you're kind of looking out for the little guy. I think that’s the advantage of being from a small town is you learn to care for your own so I think anywhere in life that’s an important value to have,” said Evan Setzer, Senior.
EAGLE POINT, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff addresses Measure 114 permit confusion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) released a statement clarifying confusion about Measure 114 and concealed handgun license (CHL) permits. Officials with JCSO say there has been an increase in calls from people wanting to obtain a CHL permit before the measure takes effect on Dec. 8.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

