KTVL
Fire crews quickly contain house fire in White City; one dog found dead
WHITE CITY, Ore. — Fire crews with Jackson County Fire District 3 and Medford Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire in White City Wednesday. Officials say they received reports of one person on the roof and firefighters were able to safely remove the victim from the home.
KTVL
Firefighters extinguish Ashland house fire
ASHLAND, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 5 responded to a fully-involved house fire in Ashland Tuesday evening. With assistance from Ashland Fire and Rescue as well as Medford Fire Department, officials were able to knock the fire down and protect nearby buildings. The home's occupants were out of...
KTVL
New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job
MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on SE Portola Drive. According to police, Seth Fox, 22 of Cave Junction, was in the area, demanding the return of a recently sold vehicle. When officers arrived on...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
KDRV
Police: Cave Junction man arrested after firing gun during argument in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore. - A Cave Junction man has been arrested after police say he fired a round from his gun during a dispute in Grants Pass. On Tuesday, the Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass. The male was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold.
KTVL
How to protect your home from house fires this winter
Southern Oregon — As the weather continues to change it is important to go through your winter household checks, to ensure that if you run your heater, furnace, or fireplace you won't risk starting a fire. The best way to do that is to contact an HVAC company to...
KTVL
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
KTVL
Ashland opens emergency warming shelter
ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced it will be opening an emergency weather shelter Monday, Nov. 28. The shelter will be open for the nights of Nov. 28 through the morning of Dec. 1. The shelter is located at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way, Ashland. Doors will...
KTVL
Community Toy Drive 2022 kicks off
The annual Community Toy Drive has officially begun. From now until Dec. 15, you can donate a toy to a child in need. To donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any drop-off location. Drop-off locations are:. The Grange Co-Op: locations across Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties. Black Rock Coffee:...
KDRV
Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall
Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
610KONA
Winter-Stay Overnight Will Wow You at Peacock Perch in Oregon
If you're looking for a unique winter getaway for a few nights, I found one for you. This place is called "Peacock Perch" at Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort. It's located about 12 miles outside of Cave Junction, Oregon, in a community called Takilma. The treehouse is 18 feet off...
KTVL
Eagle Point High School donates turkey baskets to families in need
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Giving to families in need is always helpful. For the community of Eagle Point, their goal is to help as many families as possible this Thanksgiving. “Being a part of Eagle Point you're kind of looking out for the little guy. I think that’s the advantage of being from a small town is you learn to care for your own so I think anywhere in life that’s an important value to have,” said Evan Setzer, Senior.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff addresses Measure 114 permit confusion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) released a statement clarifying confusion about Measure 114 and concealed handgun license (CHL) permits. Officials with JCSO say there has been an increase in calls from people wanting to obtain a CHL permit before the measure takes effect on Dec. 8.
