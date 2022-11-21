Read full article on original website
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
Scott County Fire Fighters Keeping Wildfire Under Control
As northeast Tennessee Forestry officials are planning prescribed burns in eight areas to prevent future forest fires, Scott County Virginia firefighters have lines around a 230 acre wildfire burning near Duffield Virginia. Fire crews with the Duffield Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene Thursday evening putting down fire lines in an effort to keep the blaze under control.
WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a barn fire Thursday afternoon. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, police […]
Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire
Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
Family of missing Clintwood man asking for public's help
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing last week. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5'10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell us it's...
Bristol, Virginia firefighters rescue man from house fire
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a burning home on the 1400 block of Norway Street Tuesday night. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department states that crews learned of the house fire at 10 p.m. and that victims were still inside. Once the first unit arrived, one occupant of […]
Telford man arrested, charged with domestic assault after standoff
A Telford man has been arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after a standoff that began late Wednesday night. Darrell Ogg, 59, was arrested by Washington County sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a domestic assault call on Eden Drive, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton.
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments
The John Sevier Center’s newly renovated and modernized elevators, as well as some apartments, were damaged last week by a water leak. While the building’s sprinkler system was being serviced on Nov. 17, a pipe was dislodged causing the fire pump to release gallons of water at full pressure and volume. Patricia Oldham, executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, the agency that owns the building, told the JCDA Board on Tuesday that water fell from the top of the 11-story building to the bottom.
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
