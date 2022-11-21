ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: SWKrullImaging (iStock).

According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.

Surrounding days of Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday are expected to be dry.

Forecasts looking further out indicate that more snowfall is expected on Tuesday of next week in the high country. This forecast will solidify over upcoming days.

For now, don't expect big snowfall during Thanksgiving week, though a couple inches may fall in the high country gifting Turkey Day slopegoers with a little powder (if they're lucky).

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
