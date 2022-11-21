ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, IA

Southeast Polk senior running back Abu Sama is SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Nov. 7-13)

By Nate Olson
Southeast Polk senior star running back Abu Sama earned SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week honors for Nov. 7-13. Sama, an Iowa State commit, totaled 11,157 votes (49.37%). Lynville-Sully sophomore quarterback Lannon Montgomery took second with 6,456 votes (28.57%).

Sama scored three touchdowns in the Rams’ 35-13 Class 5A semifinal triumph over Johnston. He finished with 87 yards on 14 carries and has now scored six touchdowns in three postseason games, during which the Rams have outscored their opponents 125-17.

