Ottoville receives $360,000 loan for industrial park

PAULDING — The village of Ottoville was awarded a $360,000 loan from the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative for an industrial park infrastructure expansion. The loan was given through the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program.

The loan is zero-interest and helps non-profit organizations, villages and cities fund projects.

“Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to help support local economic development and job creation efforts,” said PPEC President and CEO George Carter in a recent press release. “This loan would not be possible without the USDA.”

Carter added he looks forward to continued work with the Village of Ottoville in future industrial park development.