KSNB Local4
Freedom Factory set for grand opening Friday
The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 12 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
KSNB Local4
NDOT presents Hastings Southeast Project to council
Another key winner drawn for 25 Keys of Christmas. G.I. City Council approves items including Conestoga Marketplace development and Railside restrooms. Wellness Wednesday: Healthy and delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving meal. On this edition of Wellness Wednesday, a fall salad and sweet potato hummus for your Thanksgiving.
KSNB Local4
25th Annual Present Patrol: Donate a new, unwrapped toy
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the past 25 years, KSNB Local4 has brought Christmas cheer to children in our communities with Present Patrol. Help us continue this amazing tradition this year. You can donate a new, unwrapped toy at Sam’s Club in Grand Island, the Grand Island Police Department, the...
foxnebraska.com
Neighbors express concerns about data center proposed near Doniphan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Folks along the Hall / Adams County line express concern about a proposed data center mining bitcoin. VCV with offices in New York and Chicago identified a site near Doniphan next to a Southern Public Power substation. The company says it would like to invest...
KSNB Local4
Hall County commissioners discuss building a data center
Another name drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas campaign. Testing and vaccines encouraged heading into the holiday season. Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and health professionals want everyone to stay healthy.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
KSNB Local4
New president named for Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a leadership change at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. The GIAEDC Board of Trustees announced Mary Berlie as the organization’s new president. She replaces Dave Taylor, who is resigning to take on a new position at another local business. Berlie...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
KSNB Local4
‘Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ holds annual Thanksgiving Meal
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Cars lined up to receive a hot Thanksgiving Meal from the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thursday for the 37th-annual Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say they usually serve around 1,500 people, and normally the event is held indoors, giving residents the opportunity to sit and enjoy a meal. However, the past few years they have done take out and delivery. Some volunteers say they got involved by taking a chance.
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
KSNB Local4
City of Kearney commits $5M to new Rural Health Building at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The city of Kearney is committing $5 million to a University of Nebraska project that will enhance health care education and training in the state. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support construction of the new Rural Health Education Building on the University...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KSNB Local4
Teen leads police on two county chase before crashing mini-van
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been released back to a responsible party, but not before leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties Thursday morning. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office ended up assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with the chase after the chase originally started...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
KSNB Local4
Thanksgiving Weather History & Extremes: Record high and low temperatures
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As most of you know, Thanksgiving weather conditions can vary dramatically from one year to the next. Just in the past 30 years, high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 16° to 72°, and lows have ranged from 1° to 39°.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Family YMCA host annual Turkey Trot
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Strong Families Campaign helps those families that may or may not be able to afford a regular membership to the Kearney Family YMCA, and organizers said they want everybody to be a member at the Y. On Thursday, people ran...and ran with that in mind.
