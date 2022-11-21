ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

KSNB Local4

Freedom Factory set for grand opening Friday

The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 12 hours ago.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT presents Hastings Southeast Project to council

Another key winner drawn for 25 Keys of Christmas. G.I. City Council approves items including Conestoga Marketplace development and Railside restrooms. Wellness Wednesday: Healthy and delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving meal. On this edition of Wellness Wednesday, a fall salad and sweet potato hummus for your Thanksgiving.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

25th Annual Present Patrol: Donate a new, unwrapped toy

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the past 25 years, KSNB Local4 has brought Christmas cheer to children in our communities with Present Patrol. Help us continue this amazing tradition this year. You can donate a new, unwrapped toy at Sam’s Club in Grand Island, the Grand Island Police Department, the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Deer harvest totals reported down this year

Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska

UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ holds annual Thanksgiving Meal

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Cars lined up to receive a hot Thanksgiving Meal from the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thursday for the 37th-annual Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say they usually serve around 1,500 people, and normally the event is held indoors, giving residents the opportunity to sit and enjoy a meal. However, the past few years they have done take out and delivery. Some volunteers say they got involved by taking a chance.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

City of Kearney commits $5M to new Rural Health Building at UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The city of Kearney is committing $5 million to a University of Nebraska project that will enhance health care education and training in the state. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support construction of the new Rural Health Education Building on the University...
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart

KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Teen leads police on two county chase before crashing mini-van

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been released back to a responsible party, but not before leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties Thursday morning. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office ended up assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with the chase after the chase originally started...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Family YMCA host annual Turkey Trot

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Strong Families Campaign helps those families that may or may not be able to afford a regular membership to the Kearney Family YMCA, and organizers said they want everybody to be a member at the Y. On Thursday, people ran...and ran with that in mind.
KEARNEY, NE

