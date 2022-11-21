Texas and Virginia vault into Top 5 after big wins

North Carolina remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, with Texas and Virginia vaulting into the Top 5 following big wins.

The Tar Heels (4-0) received 47 of the 63 first-place votes, with No. 2 Houston (4-0) earning nine votes and No. 3 Kansas (4-0) picking up one.

The No. 4 Longhorns (3-0) earned five votes for No. 1 and moved up seven spots following last week's 93-74 defeat of Gonzaga (3-1), which dropped four places this week to No. 6.

The No. 5 Cavaliers (4-0) earned one vote and rose 11 spots. They capped an emotional week following the campus shooting deaths of three Virginia football players by beating Baylor and Illinois to win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

Baylor (4-1) slipped to No. 7, with Duke (3-1), Arkansas (3-0) and Creighton (4-0) rounding out the Top 10.

No. 12 Michigan State (3-1) jumped into the poll after wins against Kentucky and Villanova.

Kentucky (3-2) tumbled 11 spots to No. 15 after sandwiching losses to the Spartans and Gonzaga around a win against South Carolina State.

No. 19 UCLA (3-2) also fell 11 places after losing to No. 16 Illinois (4-1) and Baylor in Las Vegas.

No. 23 Maryland (5-0), No. 24 Purdue (3-0) and No. 25 Iowa (3-0) joined the Top 25 this week.

Dropping out were Texas A&M, Dayton, Michigan and TCU.

--Field Level Media