Tennessee State

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says

The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
Melvin Gordon says goodbye to Broncos fans with O.J. Simpson meme

Melvin Gordon is keeping things interesting on his way out of Denver. A day after he was released by the Broncos, Gordon said farewell to the fans with a photoshopped meme of himself inside O.J. Simpson's Ford Bronco during the infamous 1994 police chase. The meme shows Gordon in the...
Bills vs. Lions odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Thanksgiving game

The Bills will head back to the Motor City on Thanksgiving to play the Lions at Ford Field in the first game of the annual tripleheader (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo snapped its two-game losing streak last week with an eight-point win over the Browns in Detroit. As for the Lions, they are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Giants 31-18 on the road. Detroit is also looking to fix its Thanksgiving woes, as it's lost five-straight games on Turkey Day.
Tom Brady pokes fun at his 1st NFL game

On this day in the year 2000, Tom Brady made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots. It wasn’t much to write home about, as Brady came in for some mop-up duty for the New England Patriots in relief of veteran starter Drew Bledsoe, at the end of a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
NFL Game Pass and TV schedule: UK live games, blackouts for this week

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season sees the traditional Thanksgiving games, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continuing their ceremonial home games to celebrate. The Lions will be hoping to shock the Super Bowl-favourite Buffalo Bills before they tuck into their turkey, while the Cowboys face one of the year's surprise packages, the New York Giants, in a crunch divisional clash.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving games

You always want to get your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions started off right when there's only one Thursday night game. That notion gets tripled during the three-game midweek feast offered by the NFL on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Starting with the Bills-Lions matchup (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS), continuing...
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch every NCAA game on Black Friday

The traditional Thanksgiving games have come and gone, but there is much more football left to be played before the final regular-season Saturday slate. Several teams will take to the field a day early on Black Friday, ending their respective regular seasons before conference championship weekend. This season, that includes a sampling of five games involving at least one ranked team.
