Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
Is Your House Still Scary? This Is For You, From A Yakima Driver
Halloween was (what seems like) forever ago, and some people still have their decorations up. Why? It's one thing if they have pumpkins still on their porch. I've engaged in the "how long will it last?" game. Maybe you're waiting for the right time to make that pumpkin pie. (I have no idea how to make a pumpkin pie or what parts of the pumpkin even go into pumpkin pie). Or maybe your child made it, and your porch is like the "refrigerator" of the neighborhood. You want to display it for all to see while it's still good. So I understand the pumpkins, but why the decorations?
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
17 Spots Through the Yakima Valley to Donate Winter Items
What Are You Doing With Your Extra Blankets and Other Unused Warm Winter Items?. My niece took the lid off my cats staircase, yes I am the proud owner of a cat staircase. He's a sweet old boy that uses it daily and it also doubles as storage. Something I'd completely forgotten when her curious hands started pulling out Christmas blankets and it got me thinking.
Yakima Cleaning Up Thanks To Clean City Program
Yakima is a cleaner city thanks to the work of the Yakima Clean City Program. During the third quarter of the year the community members and city staff cleaned and covered 726 incidents of graffiti, cleared more than 47 tons of garbage and removed 286 grocery carts from Yakima city streets.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Yakima YWCA Helping Families Recover From Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0