ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton man sentenced for stabbing near Beach City Airport

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2e2f_0jIqlzXs00

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A 67-year-old Canton man has been sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated assault, abduction and robbery in connection to a confrontation near the Beach City Airport.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentenced Daniel R. Emch on Nov. 10 for stabbing a 59-year-old New Philadelphia man and committing other crimes June 18, 2021, at 5364 state Route 212 NW in Franklin Township.

Emch blocked one man's vehicle from leaving a driveway and took items from the vehicle, according to Assistant County Prosecutor Fred Scott. Emch was also cut in the incident.

Thomakos gave Emch credit against his sentence for four days already spent in jail.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County man pleads not guilty to deadly drunk driving accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station. The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street. According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Life in prison for Akron man convicted of murder

AKRON, Ohio — Eugene Wells, 27, of Akron was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Walter Matthews III in 2019. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Summit County Common Pleas...
AKRON, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cleveland.com

2 men get life sentences for separate murders in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Akron men, convicted of separate slayings that occurred in 2018 and 2019, were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said. Eugene Wells, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under...
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy