GTM’s Dante Colonna and Client FTI Consulting Earn Accolades at Thomson Reuters 2022 Awards for Corporate Legal, Tax, and Trade Professionals

Global Tax Management (GTM), a leading firm focused exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, is pleased to share that Dante Colonna, a Manager within GTM’s Tax Automation Services (TAS) Practice, has been recognized as the 2022 Cutting Edge Innovator by Thomson Reuters during its awards ceremony for Corporate Legal, Tax, and Trade Professionals, which were presented at the 2022 Synergy Conference, held November 13-16 in Washington, D.C.

GTM’s Dante Colonna (Center) Earns Accolades at Thomson Reuters 2022 Awards for Corporate Legal, Tax, and Trade Professionals. Client FTI Consulting Earned Accolades as Well. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomson Reuters’ Awards for Corporate Professionals recognize exceptional legal, tax and trade departments and professionals who have added significant value to their organizations by embracing technology to maximize effectiveness. This year’s winners reflect those who have gone above and beyond to overcome adversity and achieve their accomplishments.

GTM’s client, Audrey Watzman of FTI Consulting, was also recognized during the ceremony as the winner in the Global/Multinational Corporate Tax or Trade Department and Key Individual Contributor category.

“Innovation is a core value of GTM and is at the heart of our Tax Automation Services practice,” said Ryan Lynch, GTM’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, and Managing Director of the firm’s TAS Practice. “Dante has a relentless dedication to learning advanced, emerging technologies and applying them in ways that truly transform tax departments. We are extremely proud of Dante and our entire TAS team, as well as of Audrey and FTI Consulting’s tax department, for not just this recognition but also for their day-to-day commitment to improving tax processes with technology and innovation.”

About Global Tax Management

Global Tax Management (GTM) is a corporate tax services firm dedicated to helping mid-size and large multinational corporations address complex tax operations. GTM takes operational tax burdens off tax and finance leaders, providing high-level tax expertise at value driven rates without any independence issues. For over 25 years, GTM has provided the expertise to build, operate, and manage tax functions for its clients. Core services include tax provision, compliance, international tax, indirect tax, tax automation, tax training, and tax consulting and planning services. GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) and is distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm. The firm is a U.S. alliance partner of WTS Global. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

