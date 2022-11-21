ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun

Pros Simple to unpack and set up (but a little tricky to do it solo) Easy to ride, even for a complete novice Fun to use and hits some pretty decent speeds Head and tail lights for increased visibility at night Cons Too big and heavy to comfortably tote around Handbrake feels a tad too sensitive Throttle feels not quite sensitive enough Battery life and charging times could be better.
CarBuzz.com

You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series

A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Motorious

This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction

This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
MotorAuthority

Pininfarina sets record 0-60 mph time with Battista hypercar

Pininfarina has published official performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and it's quick, even by EV standards. According to the company, the Battista needs just 1.79 seconds to hit 60 mph, beating the 1.85 seconds the Rimac Nevera needs to achieve the same feat. Like the Nevera's time, the...
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
MotorBiscuit

Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires

The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Does Wheel Size Matter?

Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Top Speed

The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle

Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Meet The 14-Year-Old Building An Electric Porsche 914

The world of classic car EV conversions is a growing one. Some see it as a way to modernize their classic; stuffing something like a Porsche Taycan drivetrain into their Volkswagen Bus, Porsche 911, or other is a way to preserve and enjoy something that's rapidly becoming part of a dying breed. For some, this is the first time they've experienced electric cars and classic cars- especially together.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: A Sexy New Bertone Supercar Is Coming Soon

Italian design house Bertone is set to make a return to the automotive scene with a new, unnamed supercar. The vehicle in question, teased on the company's website, has a striking side profile that borrows design cues from several contemporary vehicles. There's a hint of Ferrari SF90 in the front, while the rear quarter panel conjures up images of modern-day McLaren motorcars.
electrek.co

Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels

Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Autoblog

Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader

Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
The Independent

Alfa Romeo Tonale: this joyful machine is Alfa’s best yet

The best way to think of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale (pronounced Tone-ah-Lee) is as a kind of transitional model. Like its big sibling the Stelvio, it’s a compact SUV crossover, a first for the company and a move away from the traditional saloon and hatches towards the kind of vehicle contemporary buyers want. It’s a little late to the party but no matter, it’s a handsome creation with lots of nice traditional Alfa detailing, sinuous curves and surfaces that you just want to caress. Desirable, in other words, and a nice alternative to the competing (and highly capable and...
Top Speed

This Spanish Adventure Motorcycle Looks Like A Shrunken Honda Africa Twin

Europe is full of motorcycle manufacturers which have been around for ages, and Spain-based Rieju is one such bikemaker. The company has been on the map since 1939 and specializes in small but serious off-road motorcycles. For 2023, though, it has set foot in the mid-displaced ADV segment with its new Rieju Aventura 500. Interestingly, the new ADV looks like a shrunken Honda Africa Twin and even employs a Honda engine, which makes it rather unique.
electrek.co

Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots

Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
