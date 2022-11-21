Read full article on original website
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Review: Plug-In Hybrid Promises Easy Electrification
The EPA suggests the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV can save a driver $2k in fuel over five years -- could the rest of the experience be just as nice?
Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun
Pros Simple to unpack and set up (but a little tricky to do it solo) Easy to ride, even for a complete novice Fun to use and hits some pretty decent speeds Head and tail lights for increased visibility at night Cons Too big and heavy to comfortably tote around Handbrake feels a tad too sensitive Throttle feels not quite sensitive enough Battery life and charging times could be better.
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
MotorAuthority
Pininfarina sets record 0-60 mph time with Battista hypercar
Pininfarina has published official performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and it's quick, even by EV standards. According to the company, the Battista needs just 1.79 seconds to hit 60 mph, beating the 1.85 seconds the Rimac Nevera needs to achieve the same feat. Like the Nevera's time, the...
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Rare and Fully Restored Edsel Pacer Convertible Headlines The Raleigh Classic Auction
The late 1950s were a time best defined by their love of crazy unique vehicles. One such brand that practically specialized in the unique and strange automobiles we all know and love. That brand was Edsel, a company that you might not even have heard of. Here’s an example of how this little-known automaker rose to the top of the food chain in 1958.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
HP Has Thousands Of Layoffs In Its Future Thanks To Weak PC Sales
HP is the latest tech company to announce it is laying off thousands of staff in an attempt to cope with the current economic climate.
Top Speed
The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle
Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
Omega Recreates Iconic James Bond Watches — But The Price Tags Are Not For The Faint-Hearted
Omega, known for iconic timepieces from the fan-favorite James Bond franchise, releases a pair of Seamaster Diver 300M watches — but it might not be affordable for all 007 fans. What Happened: Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 007 franchise, Omega has unveiled the standard version of the Omega...
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Meet The 14-Year-Old Building An Electric Porsche 914
The world of classic car EV conversions is a growing one. Some see it as a way to modernize their classic; stuffing something like a Porsche Taycan drivetrain into their Volkswagen Bus, Porsche 911, or other is a way to preserve and enjoy something that's rapidly becoming part of a dying breed. For some, this is the first time they've experienced electric cars and classic cars- especially together.
TEASED: A Sexy New Bertone Supercar Is Coming Soon
Italian design house Bertone is set to make a return to the automotive scene with a new, unnamed supercar. The vehicle in question, teased on the company's website, has a striking side profile that borrows design cues from several contemporary vehicles. There's a hint of Ferrari SF90 in the front, while the rear quarter panel conjures up images of modern-day McLaren motorcars.
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Autoblog
Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader
Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
Alfa Romeo Tonale: this joyful machine is Alfa’s best yet
The best way to think of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale (pronounced Tone-ah-Lee) is as a kind of transitional model. Like its big sibling the Stelvio, it’s a compact SUV crossover, a first for the company and a move away from the traditional saloon and hatches towards the kind of vehicle contemporary buyers want. It’s a little late to the party but no matter, it’s a handsome creation with lots of nice traditional Alfa detailing, sinuous curves and surfaces that you just want to caress. Desirable, in other words, and a nice alternative to the competing (and highly capable and...
Top Speed
This Spanish Adventure Motorcycle Looks Like A Shrunken Honda Africa Twin
Europe is full of motorcycle manufacturers which have been around for ages, and Spain-based Rieju is one such bikemaker. The company has been on the map since 1939 and specializes in small but serious off-road motorcycles. For 2023, though, it has set foot in the mid-displaced ADV segment with its new Rieju Aventura 500. Interestingly, the new ADV looks like a shrunken Honda Africa Twin and even employs a Honda engine, which makes it rather unique.
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
