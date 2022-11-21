Read full article on original website
Related
Dondozo Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Dondozo is one of the Five Titans trainers must defeat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
All Pokemon that Evolve with Moon Stone in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Moon Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
How to Get a Population Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Population Bomb is a new signature move for Tandemaus and Maushold to learn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Guide
Guide to the teams of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Evolve a Cosmoem Pokémon GO: Solgaleo and Lunala
Cosmoem can turn into one of two Pokémon when it evolves. Here's what you need to know.
All Pokémon That Evolve with Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet
Auspicious Armor is one of the many new evolutionary items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Ultra Beast Nihilego Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to the Five-Star Pokemon GO raid featuring Ultra Beast Nihilego.
Pokemon GO Season of Light Special Research A Cosmic Companion (Last Part)
Guide to the last part of the Pokémon GO special research task A Cosmic Companion.
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Streamer iiTzTimmy Questions Longevity of Apex Legends Amid Season 15 Issues
Is Apex Legends headed toward disaster? Content creator iiTzTimmy posed this question on Twitter and the responses have been interesting, to say the least.
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
Thanks to a recently posted viral TikTok, however, it seems all players can unlock the M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Global Release Times
The latest expansion for the long-running MMO World of Warcraft is almost here. Below, we've listed the global release times for Dragonflight.
Does Warzone 2 Have Bunkers or Vaults?
Here's a breakdown of if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has bunkers or vaults.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2
Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards: Full List
Here's a recap of the Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards.
Where to Buy Pokemon Squishmallows
Currently, the only way to obtain these Pokemon squishmallows is to buy them through the official Pokemon Center website.
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Friday November 25 2022 word of the day
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 25, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Thursday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungle Explained
The jungle role has gone through many changes when compared to how it used to work before League of Legends Preseason 2023. It appears that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, want to make Jungle a more pleasant role to play for newcomers as a lot of the changes made are common complaints that people have had with the role before. If this sounds like you, read on as you might be pleasantly surprised by the changes League of Legends has made to the jungle role.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0