Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2

Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Friday November 25 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 25, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Thursday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungle Explained

The jungle role has gone through many changes when compared to how it used to work before League of Legends Preseason 2023. It appears that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, want to make Jungle a more pleasant role to play for newcomers as a lot of the changes made are common complaints that people have had with the role before. If this sounds like you, read on as you might be pleasantly surprised by the changes League of Legends has made to the jungle role.
