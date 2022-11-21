Read full article on original website
Tesla Analyst Weighs In On 3 Events That Could Set Off A Bull Market Rally In 2023
The stock market has been locked in a lackluster phase ever since the start of the year. And the few-and-far-between upsides have proved to be bear market rallies and not those signaling a sustainable uptrend. What Happened: Against this backdrop, a prominent Tesla Inc. TSLA analyst said a reversal is...
This Currency Became The Best Performer In Asia After A New Leader Took Over The Country
Following the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new prime minister, the Ringgit jumped for the second day in a row by as much as 0.9% against the dollar, making it the best-performing currency in Asia, according to a Bloomberg report. On Thursday, the Malaysian currency appreciated 1.8%, the report said.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
