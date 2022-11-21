Neighbor shoots 61-year-old and leaves her to die in the street, Michigan cops say

A man was arrested after Michigan authorities say he fatally shot his neighbor before barricading himself in his home.

Officers were dispatched on to a Detroit neighborhood for a report of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17, and they found 61-year-old Michele Elder “lying face down in the street” in front of her home, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Elder had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nov. 21 news release.

Investigators say Elder’s neighbor, 59-year-old Michael Lackey, shot Elder, according to the prosecutor.

The two had been fighting “ over a package delivered by Amazon last year,” The Detroit News reported.

Lackey barricaded himself in his home and surrendered himself to police “after a brief standoff,” the prosecutor said.

He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, retaliating against a witness and two felony firearm violations.

Lackey remains in jail as of Monday, Nov. 21. He is due in court on Nov. 28.

