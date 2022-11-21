ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Neighbor shoots 61-year-old and leaves her to die in the street, Michigan cops say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE88N_0jIqkyU600

A man was arrested after Michigan authorities say he fatally shot his neighbor before barricading himself in his home.

Officers were dispatched on to a Detroit neighborhood for a report of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17, and they found 61-year-old Michele Elder “lying face down in the street” in front of her home, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Elder had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nov. 21 news release.

Investigators say Elder’s neighbor, 59-year-old Michael Lackey, shot Elder, according to the prosecutor.

The two had been fighting “ over a package delivered by Amazon last year,” The Detroit News reported.

Lackey barricaded himself in his home and surrendered himself to police “after a brief standoff,” the prosecutor said.

He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, retaliating against a witness and two felony firearm violations.

Lackey remains in jail as of Monday, Nov. 21. He is due in court on Nov. 28.

Man shoots, kills his neighbor because ‘he thought he was a Democrat,’ Ohio family says

Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say

Deadly gunfire rings out as neighbors argue over parking, Nevada police say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Daily Mail

Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries

Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
MASON CITY, IA
WTRF- 7News

Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake

A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Told Boyfriend ‘I Feel Drugged’

“I’m literally in pain and pacing around the apartment,” Kandace Florence texted her boyfriend in the early hours of Oct. 30. “I’m shaking.”The pair were thousands of miles apart, with the 28-year-old Florence staying in an Airbnb in Mexico City with two friends, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall. The trio would be found dead hours after the unnerving messages were sent to Victor Day. On Thursday, the travelers’ deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a post-mortem analysis obtained by the Associated Press.Security guards at the apartment complex where the Americans had been staying in the neighborhood of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head

A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating A Patient’s Foot In Order To Display It At Her Family’s Taxidermy Shop

Mary K. Brown allegedly took a dying patient’s foot without his permission. He told another nurse that he “felt everything.”. A criminal complaint recently filed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin accuses a 38-year-old nurse of amputating the foot of a 62-year-old patient against his will — and against a doctor’s orders.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
960 The Ref

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Minn. man accused of killing his co-worker after she allegedly turned down his romantic advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the neck after she continued to turn down his romantic propositions. According to St. Cloud Police Department, on Oct. 24 at 6:59 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE. When they arrived, police found a 28-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers reportedly attempted lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Frightened boy asks cashier to pretend to be his mother after being followed by stranger

A 10-year-old boy escaped a woman who was stalking him on his walk home from school by visiting a shop and asking its teenage cashier to pretend to be his mother.Footage shows Sammy Green ducking into Dani Bee Funky in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on 11 November, as a woman stands outside.The fourth-grader whispered to cashier Hannah Daniels, asking her to act like his mother.“Really scary, but he handled it so well... I’m so proud of him,” Sammy’s father Samuel Green said.The woman is homeless and being referred to mental health servies, police said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fox News host claims Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman's wife, GiseleBride's daughter asks groom to adopt her as wedding ceremony surpriseFetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race
POTTSTOWN, PA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy