‘We blame the Grinch’: Yakima antique store keeps holiday spirit after dumpster fire damage
YAKIMA, Wash. — Flippers Antiques and Estate Sales has been broken into four times in recent years, but owner Ginnie Toney said they’ve never let it diminish their holiday spirit, even though they’re now dealing with the aftermath of a fire. “Every tragedy we have, we blame the Grinch and we just do a sign to commemorate him,” Toney said....
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
Where to find or donate coats for Yakima children this winter
Winter is here and many areas of Yakima have already received their first snowfall of the season. While kids may protest wearing them, a good winter coat is essential. Kids grow so fast that last year’s coat might not fit anymore. Coats can get lost at school or during a move. But for many families, a brand new coat may be financially out of reach.
Is Your House Still Scary? This Is For You, From A Yakima Driver
Halloween was (what seems like) forever ago, and some people still have their decorations up. Why? It's one thing if they have pumpkins still on their porch. I've engaged in the "how long will it last?" game. Maybe you're waiting for the right time to make that pumpkin pie. (I have no idea how to make a pumpkin pie or what parts of the pumpkin even go into pumpkin pie). Or maybe your child made it, and your porch is like the "refrigerator" of the neighborhood. You want to display it for all to see while it's still good. So I understand the pumpkins, but why the decorations?
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m. According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event's 13 years. The race starts...
Hop Aboard Leavenworth Bus As It Recreates Magical Polar Express
Take A Magical Bus Ride Aboard The Polar Express In Leavenworth Washington. If you loved the movie Polar Express, one Wenatchee/Leavenworth bus company is recreating the trip this holiday season for the first time ever and the company is taking reservations. There's A New Christmas Event In Leavenworth and Wenatchee...
East Valley Fire Department receives Local Heroes Grant
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation. Gesa’s Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. “Gesa is committed to...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Ready to Adopt? Free Dog Day at The Yakima Humane Society
Abandoning dogs is a real problem that is happening daily at this point and the Yakima Humane Society is past full capacity. Just today they received 24 new dogs and are literally, "bursting at the seams" so tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 there will be another special adoption event happening all day.
Watch Your Speed On Yakima City Streets This Holiday Season
Yakima Police will continue emphasis patrols through the holidays as they try and slow many Yakima drivers and prevent serious crashes. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Police are making a lot of traffic stops every week. During...
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
Scammer posing as country music artist Cole Swindell, convinces pair to illegally enter home in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg police say two people who believed they were actually talking to a famous country music singer fell for a scammer's scheme when they were detained by police for unlawfully entering a home last Thursday night. Police officials say a homeowner living on Pfenning Road was notified by...
Wenatchee Church Helping Brighten Holidays at Area Schools
Grace City Church is holding it's Annual Gift For Kids for 2022 to help approximately 900 kids throughout the region during the holidays. The program is a partnership with family advocates in local schools like Veronica Mendoza, who serves families at Mission View Elementary in Wenatchee. Pastor Adam James from...
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
Free service at Yakima Jiffy Lubes may prevent catalytic converter thefts
YAKIMA, Wash. —Yakima Jiffy Lubes are now offering a free service to community members that police believe will both help discourage people from stealing catalytic converters and help them to catch suspects after a theft occurs. The service includes spraying high visibility paint on the catalytic converter to let anyone attempting to steal it that it’s not a good idea,...
Sears store closing date moved back to December 18th
UNION GAP --The Sears store at the Valley Mall hasn't closed its doors quite yet. After the original closing date of November 20th was leaked out to the public, the date was then pushed back to December 18th. But even with less than a month until the store actually closes,...
