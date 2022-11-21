Read full article on original website
Related
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
How NASA’s new aircraft could lead to future of air travel in Ohio
NASA’s Glenn Research Center is introducing a new aircraft that could soon lead to the future of air travel in Northeast Ohio.
cwcolumbus.com
Businesses and ODOT keeping an eye on impact of concrete shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s a concrete shortage causing project delays and plaguing large and small businesses in central Ohio. Ohio Concrete recently sent out a letter to businesses in its organization. Executive Director Greg Colvin said, “I’m sure by now you have witnessed the supply chain challenges...
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
EPA orders Ohio coal plant to stop dumping toxic sludge
COLUMBUS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant to stop dumping a toxic byproduct into an unlined pond on site, one of the first significant crackdowns under a 2015 rule. In an order last week, the agency gave operators of the Gen. James...
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons Holiday Lights: […]
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
sciotopost.com
A Man in a Bear Suit is Running Though Ohio on His Way to California
Ohio – A man who goes by Bearsun is running across America today in a trek that will take him from New York City to California. This isn’t the first time the bear has tried to run across the country but his third. On his website, he posted, ” First attempt, my mind collapse. Second attempt, my entire body collapsed. Now here I am, third attempt all in 1 year. I couldn’t let it go, I won’t let it go. I said I was “All in” when I set my mind on this task. No matter how hard life hits, I won’t let myself down. Come hell or high water, I will get it done.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Lowest Point in Ohio
The landscape of Ohio is a vast, rolling plain that stretches from north to south. This rolling plain covers the highest and lowest point in Ohio. In the state’s northern region lies Lake Erie and its plains which are part of The Great Lakes Plains extending into the southern parts of the state. The Allegheny Plateau makes up most of the eastern half. At the same time, the western territory consists mainly of grassland covered by sand, known locally as the Till Plains. Due to its relatively flat topography, Ohio’s diverse landscapes may not seem evident at first glance. Therefore, let us explore this exciting state, emphasizing the discovery of the lowest point in Ohio and other elements.
I-TEAM: Lawmakers question company offering homeowners quick cash in exchange for 40-year lien
DAYTON — State and U.S. lawmakers from Ohio are now demanding answers from a real estate company that is tying up Miami Valley homeowners with 40-year listing agreements and taking them to court to collect big fees. State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) told the I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John...
What is the top Thanksgiving side dish in the Miami Valley?
Cleveland favored stuffing at 28%, but Cincinnati and Columbus had mac and cheese, both at 25%, at the top of the side dish list.
Cleveland Jewish News
Intel Ohio Housing
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market. Intel’s announcement of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to central Ohio has been greeted as an economic boon. But it's also raised concerns about the impact on a region already suffering a housing shortage. Melissa Humbert-Washington is vice president of programs and services at Homes for Families, an agency that helps low-wage workers find housing. She says the project has housing advocates wondering where everyone will live. The project is expected to attract 10,000 or more workers in the next few years. The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio says the region needs about 19,000 new multi-family and single-family housing units a year, but is only averaging about 8,200 annually.
