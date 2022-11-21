Ohio – A man who goes by Bearsun is running across America today in a trek that will take him from New York City to California. This isn’t the first time the bear has tried to run across the country but his third. On his website, he posted, ” First attempt, my mind collapse. Second attempt, my entire body collapsed. Now here I am, third attempt all in 1 year. I couldn’t let it go, I won’t let it go. I said I was “All in” when I set my mind on this task. No matter how hard life hits, I won’t let myself down. Come hell or high water, I will get it done.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO