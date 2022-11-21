ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado football head coach candidates: Updated hot board

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEqNo_0jIqk9ze00

With one week of the season remaining, it is finally time for the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coaching search to kick into high gear.

A few weeks ago, a report came that they were “ in the red zone .” As of Monday, still, nothing has been decided.

A new report surfaced that the Buffs have made contact with current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders , and his resume and profile are definitely one of the most intriguing on the market.

Others, such as Bronco Mendenhall and Ryan Walters, remain favorites to be hired for the job.

Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede (subscription required) revealed his latest hot board for coaching candidates.

Here it is:

BRONCO MENDENHALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DL4e8_0jIqk9ze00 Oct 24, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half versus the Utah State Aggies at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Bronco Mendenhall has been on just about every list there is, and his resume speaks for itself.

DEION SANDERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2OvG_0jIqk9ze00 Coach Deion Sanders talks about the Southern game and what lies ahead for the Tigers during a news conference at Jackson State University in Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Tcl Deion Sanders

As much fun as the Deion hire would be, the chances are likely low.

TOM HERMAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r0PY_0jIqk9ze00 Dec 29, 2020; San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is doused with sports drink at the end of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Herman has plenty of coaching experience and after the disaster of Karl Dorrell, the pressure is on more than ever for Rick George to get this right.

MATT RHULE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOE0W_0jIqk9ze00 Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule's time as an NFL head coach was ugly , and it usually is for college coaches. His system is much better suited for the college level, and Colorado would be a nice spot for Rhule to get back on track.

RYAN WALTERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6isD_0jIqk9ze00 BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan Walters #15 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates his interception of a pass intended for Juaquin Iglesias #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners at Folsom Field September 29, 2007 in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado defeated Oklahoma 27-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The former Buffs star would probably love to be the head coach at his alma mater, but does that make sense? Nonetheless, he remains on the list.

JEFF GRIMES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcwI2_0jIqk9ze00 AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 7: Wide receiver R.J. Sneed #0 of the Baylor Bears celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Jeff Grimes is the offensive coordinator at Baylor and is still on the list.

TROY TAYLOR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI6px_0jIqk9ze00 Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento State has been outstanding this year, and Troy Taylor is almost assured to get a better job this offseason,

GARY PATTERSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVqfP_0jIqk9ze00 Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson talks with West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Patterson was actually listed as a favorite recently by another outlet, and he brings a ton of experience.

ALEX GOLESH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlYoq_0jIqk9ze00 Tennessee Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends coach Alex Golesh runs on the field before the Tennessee football season opener game against Ball State in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

This would be a fun hire for a disastrous Buffs offense, and Alex Golesh is a newer name we've been hearing.

MIKE SANFORD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcxeN_0jIqk9ze00 Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford walks back to the sideline following a fourth quarter injury timeout against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Sanford hasn't done much results-wise with the Buffs but because of his attitude and energy, he at least deserves some consideration for the job.

1

1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for high-profile head-coaching job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman, Ricky Council angry, short after loss to Creighton

Eric Musselman is known for his upbeat demeanor. Tuesday night, following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, he was short in his responses. Much of it seemed to have to do with the officiating in the game. Social media was aflame with the belief Creighton received more beneficial calls. The Bluejays outshot Arkansas, 29-17, in free-throw attempts in the game. Ricky Council, who scored 24 points for the Razorbacks, joined the Arkansas coach at the dais for the post-game press conference. Council was asked two questions before exiting. Musselman stuck around and was asked two more. None of...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

One top candidate turned down Nebraska head coach vacancy, per report

With the regular season about to come to a close the candidates for the Nebraska job keep on coming. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd released a report detailing the latest news. Dodd reported that one of the top candidates for the job was offered, but turned down the opportunity. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule turned down the job, sources told Dodd.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy