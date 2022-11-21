ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel Provides Update on Jeremy Banks

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

Tennsssee was without star defender Jeremy Banks on Saturday night against South Carolina. Rumors have swirled since the Gamecocks throttled the Vols 62-38.

During his Monday press conference, Josh Heupel provided a brief update on the situation.

“We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week,” Heupel said. “As far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day, he wasn’t available on Saturday.”

As we reported when unveiling Banks would be unavailable for the Vols, that this was not expected to be a long-term issue. Banks posted on Instagram late Sunday night standing there was no conflict that led to his absence.

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) finished the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday night at in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on SEC Network.

WATE

Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT

BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.  Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.  Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wvlt.tv

Basketball Vols ready for Battle 4 Atlantis opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball heads to the Bahamas this week for the Battle 4 Atlantis, set to take on Butler in their opening game on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's response to NCAA notice of allegations detailed in report

Portions of Tennessee’s formal response to its NCAA notice of allegations have been revealed. The Knoxville News Sentinel received documents Thursday through a record request. Per Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee only had minor disputes with 5 of 18 Level I violations for roughly $60,000 in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot

Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football eyes a 10-win season and New Year's Six Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had its College Football Playoff hopes all but dashed last Saturday against South Carolina in a 63-38 loss. While that is the case, the Vols still have plenty to play for this season. If UT beats Vanderbilt this Saturday, they'd have a 10-win season for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steve Spurrier has more trash talk for Tennessee

Steve Spurrier almost had everyone fooled into thinking he was rooting for Tennessee a few weeks ago, but the legendary coach has once again let his true colors show. Spurrier, who coached in the SEC at Florida and South Carolina, made a surprising admission last month about the Volunteers. The Tennessee native said he was actually rooting for his former rival, but that likely had more to do with him being tired of Alabama dominating the SEC. Now that the Vols are out of the College Football Playoff picture after their blowout loss to South Carolina, Spurrier does not exactly seem crushed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cooper Mays, Tennessee C, praises Joe Milton III, says offense won't change

With Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered on Saturday against South Carolina, it’s time for the Joe Milton III show. The senior from Pahokee, Florida, will get the start on Saturday night at Vanderbilt, and the guy who will be hiking the ball to Milton believes not much will change even though the Volunteers are switching quarterbacks this late in the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
BULLS GAP, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
