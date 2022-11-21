ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

AG Yost Decks Home-Improvement Contractors with Lawsuit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a central Ohio home landscaping contractor and his partners for allegedly swindling more than $130,000 from homeowners who made payments for decks that were never built. The ringleader, Daryl Allen, was previously in trouble with the Attorney General’s Office...
OHIO STATE
Mussel Survey of Olentangy River Yields Two Federally Endangered Species

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Production Associate Wanted

FT Precision is a tier 1 automotive parts manufacturer located in Fredericktown and is seeking full-time production members to join our team. Departments with openings include Die Casting, Machining and Assembly. Primary duties and responsibilities include: ability to perform expected duties in assigned area, work independently or as part of...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 23, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Columbus Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 on a domestic violence/suicidal threats call. Deputies arrived on the scene and began their investigation. The male suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and released into the custody of jail staff.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

