UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.

