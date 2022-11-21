Petition started against Colorado-based ski brand after designer is accused of antisemitism

Aspen, Colorado. Photo Credit: Jonathan Ross (iStock).

A petition has been started online against Colorado-based ski-wear brand Nieve after its lead designer, Carmen Ortega, was accused of making antisemitic remarks online.

In an email to OutThere Colorado, Ortega denied being antisemitic, saying, "I wish the best for all human beings, and for them to have liberty and happiness. When all context and truth is shown to the people petitioning me, hopefully they will have a change of heart."

Ortega, who is also a model and social media influencer, reportedly made the statements in question on Instagram, where she has more than 2.5 million followers. They have since expired or have been deleted, but not before screenshots were shared online. The Jerusalem Post reports that Ortega made the following remarks:

"They own banks, they own the media, and in our politics heavy who's awake yet?"

"Have short version of the Talmud [a religious text] just in case anyone has any more doubts. It's time to wake up baby."

"What's happening to Kanye is a direct example of everything."

The Aspen Times also shared a screenshot that is reportedly from Ortega's Instagram story that said the following:

"The truth is antisemitic. Let that sink in."

Following the alleged remarks, a petition was published on Change.org that calls for people to boycott the Nieve brand.

"Carmen Ortega claims to be a resident of Aspen, a town which, for decades, has embraced thoughtful dialogue, respect for one's neighbor, and peaceful coexistence. She now is attempting to use her 2.5 million Instagram followers to launch a skiwear line in the town of Aspen. Whether you live in Aspen full-time or travel there often, please sign on to this position if you think Carmen's Jew hatred has no place in paradise and please commit to not carry, buy or wear any of her clothing," the petition reads.

Ortega claims that the comments were taken out of context, calling them "defamatory" and "libelous".

"The comments were taken from different time span and were not an 'anti-semetic rant' as it was portrayed online. The headline reads 'Jews own the banks, they own the media' This is blatant libel. The quote, which they refer to in several articles, was taken from a post speaking about left-leaning individuals, not Jewish people," Ortega wrote.

She also claims that she may take legal action.

"I am absolutely not an anti-semite. [...] Not agreeing with everything the Israeli government does, it doesn't make me an anti-semite, just like not agreeing with everything the American government [does] doesn't make me anti-American," she wrote.

Nieve is expected to launch before the end of the year, though no specific date has been announced.