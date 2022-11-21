Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Security Guard Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect At NW Oklahoma City Dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police stated a safety guard shot and killed an armed theft suspect at a dispensary Thursday morning. Police stated the suspect entered a Mango Cannabis dispensary on the Northwest Expressway with a weapon round 11 a.m. Authorities stated the safety guard confronted the suspect...
blackchronicle.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm | National News
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, however no arrests have been introduced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities imagine the suspect knew the victims, who had been discovered lifeless Sunday night time at the 10-acre farm that’s about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities haven’t recognized the victims or stated how they had been killed. The injured individual was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder. Police have searched the property however didn’t discover the suspect.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma:Man arrested in connection with ‘executions’ of 4 people at a marijuana growing operation, authorities say
— A person was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as “executions,” officers mentioned. One particular person was additionally left injured in the Sunday incident, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned.
blackchronicle.com
Suspect in Oklahoma marijuana farm murders captured on Miami Beach
MIAMI – A person sought in the killings of 4 individuals, and the injuring of a fifth, at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma was taken into custody in Miami Beach. Wu Chen, 45, was apprehended after a automotive tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a news launch.
blackchronicle.com
Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain
Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana rising operation in rural Oklahoma the place 4 folks were slain execution-style. The mail service “was met with weapons just about on a regular basis,” Jack Quirk, the proprietor of the native paper, All About Hennessey, advised The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Why are there guards anyway? You know, if it’s a legit farm, what’s the deal?”
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police | National News
(HENNESSEY, Okla.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recognized a suspect in a quadruple murder at a marijuana farm exterior a small city in Oklahoma, however will not launch the particular person’s title as a result of doing so would put others in hazard, the company stated Tuesday.
blackchronicle.com
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
blackchronicle.com
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a girl accused of capturing at one other lady. Oklahoma City Police stated Adriana Austin was making an attempt to promote a lady a canine, however there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the 2 met up, Austin...
blackchronicle.com
2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen
Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
blackchronicle.com
BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen 5 shock visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the latest one resulting in 45 violations. The state’s newest inspection occurred on October 11 and 12. Their earlier inspection dates again to April.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Council votes not to consider an ordinance that would have criminalized homeless encampments
Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to positive or arrest individuals who did not comply when requested to depart a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the usage of a heating gadget would be sufficient to qualify an outside place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused individual was arrested at a camp, the police would not do something to defend their possessions from harm or theft.
blackchronicle.com
Signal, lighting agreements OK’d for Kickapoo South – Shawnee News-Star
A pair upkeep agreements had been up for consideration Monday because the Kickapoo South challenge edges ahead. First, the Shawnee City Commission authorized an settlement between the City of Shawnee and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for set up of freeway lighting alongside US-270B (Kickapoo), as a part of the Kickapoo South Widening challenge. In February of…
blackchronicle.com
OK toddler born with spinal defect becomes real-life Forrest Gump
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- About two years in the past, a Midwest City household was given the news their new child would have a spinal defect and that she might by no means have the ability to stroll, however now their daughter is operating, climbing, and swinging. “We thought on...
blackchronicle.com
Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
blackchronicle.com
Seton Hall Pirates face the Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and…. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and the Seton Hall Pirates sq. off in Orlando, Florida. The...
blackchronicle.com
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Due to irritation in one among Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will likely be unable to make her conventional pre-game run and lead the group onto the sphere for the Texas Tech University soccer game on Saturday (Nov. 26) in opposition to the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
