ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm | National News

LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, however no arrests have been introduced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities imagine the suspect knew the victims, who had been discovered lifeless Sunday night time at the 10-acre farm that’s about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities haven’t recognized the victims or stated how they had been killed. The injured individual was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder. Police have searched the property however didn’t discover the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma:Man arrested in connection with ‘executions’ of 4 people at a marijuana growing operation, authorities say

— A person was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as “executions,” officers mentioned. One particular person was additionally left injured in the Sunday incident, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

Suspect in Oklahoma marijuana farm murders captured on Miami Beach

MIAMI – A person sought in the killings of 4 individuals, and the injuring of a fifth, at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma was taken into custody in Miami Beach. Wu Chen, 45, was apprehended after a automotive tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a news launch.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana rising operation in rural Oklahoma the place 4 folks were slain execution-style. The mail service “was met with weapons just about on a regular basis,” Jack Quirk, the proprietor of the native paper, All About Hennessey, advised The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Why are there guards anyway? You know, if it’s a legit farm, what’s the deal?”
HENNESSEY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
HENNESSEY, OK
blackchronicle.com

2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen

Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
EAST MOLINE, IL
blackchronicle.com

BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
MOORE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Council votes not to consider an ordinance that would have criminalized homeless encampments

Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to positive or arrest individuals who did not comply when requested to depart a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the usage of a heating gadget would be sufficient to qualify an outside place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused individual was arrested at a camp, the police would not do something to defend their possessions from harm or theft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Signal, lighting agreements OK’d for Kickapoo South – Shawnee News-Star

A pair upkeep agreements had been up for consideration Monday because the Kickapoo South challenge edges ahead. First, the Shawnee City Commission authorized an settlement between the City of Shawnee and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for set up of freeway lighting alongside US-270B (Kickapoo), as a part of the Kickapoo South Widening challenge. In February of…
SHAWNEE, OK
blackchronicle.com

OK toddler born with spinal defect becomes real-life Forrest Gump

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- About two years in the past, a Midwest City household was given the news their new child would have a spinal defect and that she might by no means have the ability to stroll, however now their daughter is operating, climbing, and swinging. “We thought on...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Seton Hall Pirates face the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and…. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and the Seton Hall Pirates sq. off in Orlando, Florida. The...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Due to irritation in one among Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will likely be unable to make her conventional pre-game run and lead the group onto the sphere for the Texas Tech University soccer game on Saturday (Nov. 26) in opposition to the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy