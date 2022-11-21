ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

wymt.com

Tennessee man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death

A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County

Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say. A former Knox County Schools employee was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, documents say. Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for minor sexual exploitation, police say. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A former...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
ONEIDA, TN

