Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeColumbus, OH
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
wymt.com
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
Clerks held at gunpoint in robbery on Lake City Highway, man arrested in Clinton
A 21-year-old suspect accused of holding clerks at gunpoint during an armed robbery near Rocky Top is in custody, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Blount County man indicted on murder charge in woman’s fentanyl death
A Blount County man is facing a charges including second-degree murder after a woman died of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl in 2021, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Man found dead in Five Points area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
Man found shot to death in car on McConnell Street
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
Police investigating after finding man shot and killed in a car in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after officers said they found a man shot inside a car on Thanksgiving. According to KPD, officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of McConnell Street near Kenner Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.
SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
Oak Ridge man charged after armed robbery incident at gas station
An Oak Ridge man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway, according to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WATE
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
wvlt.tv
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County
Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, police say. A former Knox County Schools employee was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, documents say. Former Knox County Schools employee arrested for minor sexual exploitation, police say. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A former...
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
Former KCSO chief's mental health debated as he awaits trial
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal magistrate wants to see in writing one expert's evaluation and consider the qualifications of another as a retired narcotics investigator presses his case that he's not competent to stand trial on a charge that stems from his time with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
WBIR
Mother of McAlister's cashier responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on Monday a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy. The mother of the cashier said that is untrue.
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in East Fifth Avenue shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at an East Knoxville home early Wednesday morning and two other men were found injured.
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
indherald.com
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Comments / 7