ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Buckeyes wrap Maui Invitational with fifth-place match-up vs. No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State will wrap up Maui Invitational play on Wednesday. The Buckeyes will play No. 21 Texas Tech (4-1) in the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Texas Tech lost to No. 10 Creighton 76-65 in its Maui opener before crushing winless Louisville 70-38 on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Webblog: If Corum and Edwards are limited, is there really a better alternative than more J.J. McCarthy?

First let’s recap last week. The following point should need no emphasis. Never apologize for a victory. One of the many measures of a championship team is the ability to win even when it doesn’t play its best. It could be missing key players, it might be affected by the elements, and it may be out of sync offensively, but it somehow finds a way.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy