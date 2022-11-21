ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Texas and Virginia vault into Top 5 after big wins

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
North Carolina remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, with Texas and Virginia vaulting into the Top 5 following big wins.

The Tar Heels (4-0) received 47 of the 63 first-place votes, with No. 2 Houston (4-0) earning nine votes and No. 3 Kansas (4-0) picking up one.

