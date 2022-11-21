ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
The Associated Press

Cheshmi’s late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales

Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup...
CBS Sports

World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, favorites, FIFA World Cup group table, schedule, tiebreakers

The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
NBC Sports

France hammer Australia 4-1 as Giroud ties Henry’s record

France vs Australia: The reigning, defending world champions fell behind early, but came back to beat the Socceroos 4-1 in their 2022 World Cup opener at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday. Just days after losing star striker and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Les Bleus...
BBC

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

K﻿nighton rules out another bid

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. I﻿f...
BBC

Welsh National Opera cuts Liverpool tours as funding shrinks

The Welsh National Opera (WNO) will no longer be travelling to Liverpool to perform as cuts in public funding force it to make cost savings. The Cardiff-based opera company said a shake-up in English arts funding meant its funding from Arts Council England had dropped by 35%, or £2.2m.
ABC News

World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son

DOHA, Qatar -- Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov....
BBC

Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager

Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
theScore

Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale

The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Trossard, Ronaldo, Arteta, Rabiot, Moukoko, Santos

Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid say it "would not make sense...
CBS Sports

Manchester United sale: Glazer family weighing options to sell Old Trafford club, per report

Manchester United could be up for sale soon as the Glazer family is preparing to examine potential sources of outside investment, Mark Kleinman reports. Among the options for the American owners include a complete or partial sale, or a strategic partnership to infuse what is arguably one of the most famous clubs on the planet with more funding. American businessman Malcolm Glazer purchased the club back in 2005 for an approximate value of £800 million.
BBC

'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.

