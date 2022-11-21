Read full article on original website
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
CBS Sports
Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract with immediate effect after explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo will not wear a Manchester United uniform again. Just two days before the Portugal captain begins his World Cup campaign, United terminated their star forward's contract in a move that they described as mutual. The club had begun a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked...
Cheshmi’s late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup...
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
CBS Sports
World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, favorites, FIFA World Cup group table, schedule, tiebreakers
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
Iran players end silent protest at World Cup amid threats of reprisals
Iran’s players sang their national anthem before their World Cup game against Wales, four days after staying silent in protest against their goverment
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Live stream, how to watch in 4K, schedule, start times, TV channel for France vs. Australia
The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and culminates with the final on Dec. 18 as fans of the beautiful game will get to experience what will be 64 incredibly entertaining matches. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free).
NBC Sports
France hammer Australia 4-1 as Giroud ties Henry’s record
France vs Australia: The reigning, defending world champions fell behind early, but came back to beat the Socceroos 4-1 in their 2022 World Cup opener at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday. Just days after losing star striker and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Les Bleus...
Guptill joins Renegades in the BBL following release from NZ contract
Joins Renegades as an overseas replacement player for Liam Livingstone and will join the team after Christmas
BBC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
BBC
Welsh National Opera cuts Liverpool tours as funding shrinks
The Welsh National Opera (WNO) will no longer be travelling to Liverpool to perform as cuts in public funding force it to make cost savings. The Cardiff-based opera company said a shake-up in English arts funding meant its funding from Arts Council England had dropped by 35%, or £2.2m.
ABC News
World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son
DOHA, Qatar -- Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov....
BBC
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
theScore
Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale
The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Trossard, Ronaldo, Arteta, Rabiot, Moukoko, Santos
Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid say it "would not make sense...
CBS Sports
Manchester United sale: Glazer family weighing options to sell Old Trafford club, per report
Manchester United could be up for sale soon as the Glazer family is preparing to examine potential sources of outside investment, Mark Kleinman reports. Among the options for the American owners include a complete or partial sale, or a strategic partnership to infuse what is arguably one of the most famous clubs on the planet with more funding. American businessman Malcolm Glazer purchased the club back in 2005 for an approximate value of £800 million.
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
