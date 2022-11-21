Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
NCAAF Baylor Vs. Texas Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/25/22)
Even after falling to TCU and trailing Kansas State, Texas still controls their own destiny in what is a must win situation should they want a rematch against the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 championship. They will need Kansas State to get upset by Kansas and win this week’s matchup against Baylor. Can Texas pull off a miracle? Let’s find out.
Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Jones AT&T Stadium; Lubbock, Texas. TV: FS1 (Eric Collins, Devin Gardner) Radio: Sooners Sports Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris...
Betting Insights: Texas's National Championship Odds
It feels like Chris Beard may be building something serious in Austin. His Texas Longhorns are now 3-0 to start the season and are coming off a thrashing of No. 6 Gonzaga in the new Moody Center. They have also taken the top spot in the rankings at KenPom.com. Texas...
Students appear to make racist noises at a high school basketball game
Last Friday afternoon, varsity girls' basketball teams from East Central High School and Marble Falls High School faced off against each other at Marble Falls High. It was there that a group of students appeared to make the racist remarks.
Twin Liquor’s Texas History
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
Resident outside of Austin wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.
US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas
The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
Road Trip from Austin to Destin, Florida
If you're looking for a way to discover America's Deep South, this road trip from Austin to Destin is just the adventure for you. Taking you from urban Texan vibes to coastal paradises, this journey offers a chance to get acquainted with the best of what this historic region has to offer.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
Something Else To Worry About
Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
