Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark World Cup win over Argentina
Region rejoices as Saudi team ‘writes history’ against South American powerhouse in group stage
Iranian protesters clash with regime supporters at World Cup
Protesters supporting and opposing the Iranian government clashed at a World Cup match on Friday as protests continue in the Middle Eastern country over the death of a woman in police custody in September. Stadium security took flags and T-shirts supporting the protest movement and stopped other attendees from bringing...
Brazil’s Rich Start to the World Cup Answers Lots of Early Questions
Brazil entered the World Cup as a favorite to win it all, and after its performance vs. Serbia, it showed plenty to justify that billing.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Netherlands vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A as both aim to make it two wins from two as they aim to qualify for the last 16 as soon as possible. Ecuador were good value for their win against Qatar as Enner Valencia gave them a focal point up front and the South American side impressed with yet another solid defensively display.
Brazil’s Neymar Injures Ankle in World Cup Win Over Serbia
The status of superstar forward remains up in the air following his sprained ankle on Thursday.
David Beckham and a Manchester United bid – what could go wrong? | Marina Hyde
There is no more elegant pivot than moaning about the World Cup in Qatar to begging a Gulf state to come and buy your club
Putin decries media ‘lies’ at meeting with soldiers’ mothers
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. “Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens...
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would...
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screws on Kyiv. Officials estimate that around 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes. France is sending 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help people get through the coming months, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday. She said Russia is “weaponizing” winter and plunging Ukraine’s civilian population into hardship.
The rush to buy and build weapons
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
China unleashes fresh Covid lockdowns after highest number of cases reported since start of pandemic
China is reimposing strict lockdown measures, including mass testing and quarantines, in multiple cities after it registered a record number of Covid-19 cases.China’s national health commission on Friday reported 32,695 new Covid cases, the highest figure since the outbreak of the coronavirus was suspected in Wuhan in late 2019.This week, authorities reported the country’s first Covid-related death in six months, bringing the total deaths reported to 5,232.The restrictions imposed under the Chinese government’s “zero-Covid” policy, which aims at stubbing out the virus outbreak at every flare-up, cover cities and towns from the southern manufacturing centre of Guangzhou to Beijing...
EU defuses tensions over Kosovo car number plates
Kosovo and Serbia have agreed steps to defuse a row over Serbian car number plates, which had threatened to trigger violence. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted "We have a deal!" and said both sides would strive to normalise relations. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Kosovo had...
Turkey will launch Syria ground operation after strikes - Erdogan
Turkey has said it is planning a ground operation against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), after four days of strikes in Syria and Iraq. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that the strikes - which his defence minister claimed had "neutralised" 254 terrorists - were "only the beginning". Turkey...
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
