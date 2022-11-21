ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Iranian protesters clash with regime supporters at World Cup

Protesters supporting and opposing the Iranian government clashed at a World Cup match on Friday as protests continue in the Middle Eastern country over the death of a woman in police custody in September. Stadium security took flags and T-shirts supporting the protest movement and stopped other attendees from bringing...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
NBC Sports

Netherlands vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A as both aim to make it two wins from two as they aim to qualify for the last 16 as soon as possible. Ecuador were good value for their win against Qatar as Enner Valencia gave them a focal point up front and the South American side impressed with yet another solid defensively display.
The Associated Press

Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screws on Kyiv. Officials estimate that around 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes. France is sending 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help people get through the coming months, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday. She said Russia is “weaponizing” winter and plunging Ukraine’s civilian population into hardship.
POLITICO

The rush to buy and build weapons

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Governments from Ottawa to Oslo are racing to figure out how to more quickly buy and build new weapons as the war in Ukraine drains their stockpiles at an unrelenting pace.
The Independent

China unleashes fresh Covid lockdowns after highest number of cases reported since start of pandemic

China is reimposing strict lockdown measures, including mass testing and quarantines, in multiple cities after it registered a record number of Covid-19 cases.China’s national health commission on Friday reported 32,695 new Covid cases, the highest figure since the outbreak of the coronavirus was suspected in Wuhan in late 2019.This week, authorities reported the country’s first Covid-related death in six months, bringing the total deaths reported to 5,232.The restrictions imposed under the Chinese government’s “zero-Covid” policy, which aims at stubbing out the virus outbreak at every flare-up, cover cities and towns from the southern manufacturing centre of Guangzhou to Beijing...
BBC

EU defuses tensions over Kosovo car number plates

Kosovo and Serbia have agreed steps to defuse a row over Serbian car number plates, which had threatened to trigger violence. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted "We have a deal!" and said both sides would strive to normalise relations. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Kosovo had...
BBC

Turkey will launch Syria ground operation after strikes - Erdogan

Turkey has said it is planning a ground operation against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), after four days of strikes in Syria and Iraq. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that the strikes - which his defence minister claimed had "neutralised" 254 terrorists - were "only the beginning". Turkey...

