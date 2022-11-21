ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas and Virginia vault into Top 5 after big wins

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVZuw_0jIqgWOO00

North Carolina remained atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, with Texas and Virginia vaulting into the Top 5 following big wins.

The Tar Heels (4-0) received 47 of the 63 first-place votes, with No. 2 Houston (4-0) earning nine votes and No. 3 Kansas (4-0) picking up one.

The No. 4 Longhorns (3-0) earned five votes for No. 1 and moved up seven spots following last week's 93-74 defeat of Gonzaga (3-1), which dropped four places this week to No. 6.

The No. 5 Cavaliers (4-0) earned one vote and rose 11 spots. They capped an emotional week following the campus shooting deaths of three Virginia football players by beating Baylor and Illinois to win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

Baylor (4-1) slipped to No. 7, with Duke (3-1), Arkansas (3-0) and Creighton (4-0) rounding out the Top 10.

No. 12 Michigan State (3-1) jumped into the poll after wins against Kentucky and Villanova.

Kentucky (3-2) tumbled 11 spots to No. 15 after sandwiching losses to the Spartans and Gonzaga around a win against South Carolina State.

No. 19 UCLA (3-2) also fell 11 places after losing to No. 16 Illinois (4-1) and Baylor in Las Vegas.

No. 23 Maryland (5-0), No. 24 Purdue (3-0) and No. 25 Iowa (3-0) joined the Top 25 this week.

Dropping out were Texas A&M, Dayton, Michigan and TCU.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

LSU up to No. 5 as CFP rankings' top four remain unchanged

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU occupied the first four positions of the College Football Playoff rankings for the third straight week, with two-loss LSU claiming the No. 5 spot in the newest edition of the rankings Tuesday. LSU and Southern California each moved up one spot to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Tennessee rounded out the top 10. Tennessee dropped five spots after its surprise 63-38 loss to South Carolina that featured a torn ACL to the Vols' Heisman Trophy...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ashe Post & Times

Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
608
Followers
3K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy