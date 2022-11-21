Read full article on original website
WGAL
The Thanksgiving travel rush is on
The Thanksgiving travel rush is on. AAA predicts more than 54 million Americans are traveling more than 50 miles from home. The Harrisburg International Airport estimates traffic is up 6-7% this year. Chester Ross of Middletown was one of the thousands hitting the skyway. "I travel a lot for a...
WGAL
PennDOT keeping close eye on state roads during busy Thanksgiving travel day
PennDOT is keeping a close eye on state roads on Wednesday, as Pennsylvanians travel for Thanksgiving. Workers at the Regional Traffic Management Center in Dauphin County are monitoring more than 140 traffic cameras to help keep roads open and traffic moving. The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Offers Tips on how to Maintain Driveways During Winter Weather
With the arrival of the winter season in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding residents of the steps they can take to properly maintain driveway entry points. Additionally, PennDOT is offering some tips for securing mailboxes during the winter:. Ensure the mailbox has a strong...
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?
The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90. New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down […]
Farm and Dairy
Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season to Kick Off Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa. – It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery. It’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. (Photo courtesy of Pa. Game Commission)
How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said. But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest
The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Farrell High School in Mercer County won the Fan Favorite award. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
wesb.com
Inflation Means Pay Increases in Harrisburg
While for most of us inflation means higher prices at the checkout, in Harrisburg it means big pay increases. The State announced today that salaries for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials will rise 7.8% next year, the biggest increase since annual pay hikes started in the 1990’s.
WGAL
Maryland tractor-trailer crash causes big delays on I-95
A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountian Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that was causing big delays in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning has been cleared. The crash caused severe backups in the northbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 57 PA-114 Conodoguinet Pkwy and Exit 59 PA-581 Harrisburg Expy Exits 1A, 1B. Again, the...
Pennsylvania State Police release results of DUI checkpoint on Route 512
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M made two DUI arrests after a checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 512 near Short Lane in East Allen Township as a roving patrol worked as well, a news release says. Police made 93 contacts...
Drivers license & photo centers close
All driver license and photo centers across the state, including Harrisburg’s full-service center, will close Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver license and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Drivers License and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
PennLive.com
Thanksgiving store hours; lawmakers’ pay raises; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. High: 56; Low: 30. Sunny. Pay raises: State lawmakers will receive a 7.8% pay increase on Dec. 1, the largest bump in legislative salaries in over a quarter of a century. Rank-and-file members will make $102,844 yearly. Lawmakers who hold caucus leadership posts make more.
