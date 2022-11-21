ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign

The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going

In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
HOME, PA
FanSided

ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Rangers Prospect Wins MiLB Gold Glove

Texas Rangers top prospect Evan Carter was awarded a 2022 Minor League Gold Glove for his play in the outfield. Carter is the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He is the No. 56 overall prospect in the Majors. The only other Rangers ranked ahead of Carter are pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2 and third baseman Josh Jung at No. 1, but is on the 40-man roster. Jung will graduate from those ratings soon.
Fox 19

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Angels ‘Unlikely’ To Be Active In Top Free Agent Shortstop Market

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has been incredibly active in the early stages of the offseason, and with his most recent move, he dealt for an established Major League outfielder in Hunter Renfroe. But shortstop remains a glaring hole for the Angels, a need that isn’t expected to be filled by another top free-agent target.
FanSided

FanSided

