Saratoga Springs, NY

lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

Megan Hilty to Perform at Universal Preservation Hall, Dec. 3

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Actor and musician Megan Hilty is set to perform at Universal Preservation Hall on December 3rd. Rising to prominence with her appearances in several Broadway musicals, Hilty commands the stage with her stunning presence and voice. Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park

Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date

Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

HEARt Ear Boutique opens new Glenmont location

GLENMONT — The HEARt Ear Boutique cut the ribbon on its new office in Glenmont Plaza on Route 9W last Thursday. The business, which sells hearing aids, was formerly in a space a few doors down in the same plaza and celebrated its new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew local officials and business supporters. The new office is near the KeyBank branch in Glenmont Plaza.
GLENMONT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s Shops announce online store

Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move

On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth

In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
CORINTH, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022

Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...

