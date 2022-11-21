Read full article on original website
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga
For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.
Lake George’s Spectacular ‘Lite Up The Village’ This Weekend!
It is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season. Lake George will "Lite Up The Village" this Saturday, November 26th starting at 5:30. The village will have live music, parades, fireworks, and more. When Do They "Lite Up the Village"?. There is a performance at 5:45 pm...
nippertown.com
Megan Hilty to Perform at Universal Preservation Hall, Dec. 3
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Actor and musician Megan Hilty is set to perform at Universal Preservation Hall on December 3rd. Rising to prominence with her appearances in several Broadway musicals, Hilty commands the stage with her stunning presence and voice. Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park
Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
Best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for someplace to get a locally brewed beer or cider, you have quite a few options in the Capital Region. These are the best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Hot 99.1
Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date
Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
Hall of Fame jockey to race in 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot
Ramón Domínguez is trading in his saddle for a pair of running shoes! The retired Hall of Fame jockey is preparing to run in the 75th annual Troy Turkey Troy on Thursday.
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
theupstater.com
HEARt Ear Boutique opens new Glenmont location
GLENMONT — The HEARt Ear Boutique cut the ribbon on its new office in Glenmont Plaza on Route 9W last Thursday. The business, which sells hearing aids, was formerly in a space a few doors down in the same plaza and celebrated its new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew local officials and business supporters. The new office is near the KeyBank branch in Glenmont Plaza.
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
Stewart’s Shops announce online store
Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
adirondackalmanack.com
LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth
In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
Where to get Indian food in the Capital Region
Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
New gaming shop opens in Amsterdam’s Riverfront Center
Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.
