Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
City of Midland Reveals “Name the Plow” Contest Winners
Voting has closed and the results are in for Midland’s first “Name the Plow” contest. More than 300 names were initially submitted, and City Staff selected the top 20 for the community to vote on. With the votes counted, the city held a parade early Monday morning to reveal the winning names.
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
Saginaw Actor Nominated for Role in The Cathedral
Saginaw native and Hollywood actor Brian d’Arcy James has been nominated for a prestigious award for his role in an independent film. The actor portrays Richard Damrosch in the film The Cathedral. He was nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Supporting Performance in a Film, which is his first film nomination for an individual performance.
7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
Reward offered for help IDing person of interest
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
Scam calls promising utility ‘refunds’ making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Police are warning Bay City residents of phone scams. Bay City issued a notice on Monday, Nov. 21 stating that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls. The calls falsely state that the potential victim has a refund due and to press ‘1′ for more information, according to the city.
Saginaw woman pleads guilty to setting fire that consumed East Side garage, ‘85 Buick Regal
SAGINAW, M — Months after allegedly torching a garage on Saginaw’s East Side, a Saginaw woman had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for a felony’s dismissal. Eva M. Bennett, 21, on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner and pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree arson. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday following a pursuit in Clinton and Ionia counties. According to authorities, the chase started in Lansing, went westbound on Grand River Avenue in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County, where it ended in Portland. After the...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing brother
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mt. Pleasant man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an argument, according to Michigan State Police. Vandale Omar Greene, 44, has been arraigned on the following charges in the 76th District Court in Isabella County:. Attempted murder. Carrying a dangerous weapon...
Juvenile shot, killed Saginaw man in self-defense, prosecution finds
SAGINAW, MI — Before his 21st birthday, a Damian M. Martinez’s life was cut short by a gunfire on Saginaw’s West Side. The fatal bullet was fired by a teen five years his junior, a teen Martinez’s younger brother had been friends with. “We’re devastated right...
