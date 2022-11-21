ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Related
Banana 101.5

Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint

A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
US 103.1

Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022

The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

City of Midland Reveals “Name the Plow” Contest Winners

Voting has closed and the results are in for Midland’s first “Name the Plow” contest. More than 300 names were initially submitted, and City Staff selected the top 20 for the community to vote on. With the votes counted, the city held a parade early Monday morning to reveal the winning names.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Actor Nominated for Role in The Cathedral

Saginaw native and Hollywood actor Brian d’Arcy James has been nominated for a prestigious award for his role in an independent film. The actor portrays Richard Damrosch in the film The Cathedral. He was nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Supporting Performance in a Film, which is his first film nomination for an individual performance.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say

SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Reward offered for help IDing person of interest

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying a person of interest in a critical shooting incident. The shooting occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m. at the party store at the intersection of Fleming Road and W. Pierson Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman pleads guilty to setting fire that consumed East Side garage, ‘85 Buick Regal

SAGINAW, M — Months after allegedly torching a garage on Saginaw’s East Side, a Saginaw woman had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for a felony’s dismissal. Eva M. Bennett, 21, on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner and pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree arson. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man arrested following pursuit across Clinton, Ionia counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday following a pursuit in Clinton and Ionia counties. According to authorities, the chase started in Lansing, went westbound on Grand River Avenue in Watertown Township and continued in Ionia County, where it ended in Portland. After the...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

